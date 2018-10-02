Recovery Centers of America : Alumni Association and Bracebridge Hall Celebrate Two-year Anniversary with Fall Fest 2018

EARLEVILLE, Md., Oct. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Recovery Centers of America (RCA) Alumni Association, a non-profit 501c3, invites Maryland and Delaware communities for Fall Fest 2018, celebrating the two-year anniversary of providing high-quality, comprehensive addiction treatment services in Cecil County. The event will be held at RCA Bracebridge Hall on Saturday, October 13, 2018 from 3-7 p.m. located at 314 Grove Neck Road, Earleville, MD 21919.

Fall Fest 2018, hosted by RCA's Chesapeake Chapter of the Alumni Association, is free and open to the public on the 550-acre property that sits on an inlet of the Chesapeake Bay. Activities include a moon bounce, hayrides, haybale maze, putt-putt golf and other games. Popular North East Chocolates will provide a decorate your own caramel apple station and local food truck Crave Eatery will be providing delicious burgers, tacos, fries, mac 'n' cheese and much more.

Guests are invited to decorate and participate in several fall-themed contests including a Trunk or Treat, carved and decorated pumpkins (participants must bring their own pumpkins) and kids' costume contest. Winners will be awarded prizes provided by the Alumni Association. Judging will be done by all attendees—bringing family and friends will increase chances of winning!

"We're excited to provide the opportunity for the community to not only celebrate our anniversary with us in a fun way, at such a beautiful location, but to also have fun with one another," says Rick Delgiorno, Recovery Centers of America's director of alumni relations. "Bracebridge Hall has made such a positive impact on Maryland and Delaware communities. Welcoming the community that has embraced us to a free family celebration, is a great way to strengthen our relationships with one another."

Bracebridge Hall has been providing life-saving addiction treatment care since October 2016, has treated nearly 1,000 patients and welcomes outside community and recovery support organizations to use space seven days per week.

To RSVP for the event, visit www.rcaalumni.org

About Recovery Centers of America Alumni Association

The RCA Alumni Association, an indispensable part of the treatment process, is made up of dedicated regional volunteers that are committed to answering the need of the recovery communities we serve by offering alumni, families, friends and all of humankind the opportunity to exchange people, places and things, that fed their addiction, with new people, places and things that won't trigger relapse but will sustain their long-term recovery through social, educational, spiritual and social enrichment activities, meetings and events.

About Recovery Centers of America

Recovery Centers of America provides a comprehensive, evidence-based approach to addiction treatment. The company is in-network with most major insurance providers, which improves access to affordable care and reduces out of pocket expenses for individuals and families seeking addiction treatment.

RCA's centers for addiction medicine are located in patients' neighborhoods providing easy access for families to participate in the treatment process and to access care 24/7. Being in patients' neighborhoods allows the company to provide patients with continuity across all levels of care, from detox and residential to outpatient and recovery support meetings – right in the neighborhoods where families live and work.

For more information, visit www.RecoveryCentersofAmerica.com or call 1-800-RECOVERY.

