Recovery deal shows "Europe is a force for action", says EU's Michel

BRUSSELS, July 21 (Reuters) - The EU's hard-won deal on a
massive recovery plan for its coronavirus-hit economies showed
that its 27 nations could stand together with a common belief in
their future, European Council President Charles Michel said on
Tuesday.
"This agreement sends a concrete signal that Europe is a
force for action," he said at a dawn news conference after
chairing a fractious summit that went through the night into a
fifth day.
"It is about a lot more than money. It is about workers and
families, their jobs, their health and their well-being. I
believe this agreement will be seen as a pivotal moment in
Europe's journey, but it will also launch us into the future."
(Reporting by John Chalmers; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)