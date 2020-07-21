Recovery deal shows "Europe is a force for action", says EU's Michel

BRUSSELS, July 21 (Reuters) - The EU's hard-won deal on a massive recovery plan for its coronavirus-hit economies showed that its 27 nations could stand together with a common belief in their future, European Council President Charles Michel said on Tuesday.

"This agreement sends a concrete signal that Europe is a force for action," he said at a dawn news conference after chairing a fractious summit that went through the night into a fifth day.

"It is about a lot more than money. It is about workers and families, their jobs, their health and their well-being. I believe this agreement will be seen as a pivotal moment in Europe's journey, but it will also launch us into the future." (Reporting by John Chalmers; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)