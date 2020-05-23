|
Recovery in air travel expected to lag economic activity
05/23/2020 | 03:43am EDT
IATA Economics' Chart of the Week
15 May 2020
Global GDP and global RPKs, indexed to equal 100 in 2019
Source: IATA/Tourism Economics, Air Passenger Forecasts, April 2020
Today's chart looks beyond the immediate pandemic crisis to compare the expected recovery in both global economic activity and air transport industry volumes over the next five years. The data are taken from our long- term air passenger forecasts, produced in conjunction with Tourism Economics (more details here).
-
There are a number of reasons why RPKs are likely to lag the recovery in broader economic activity. Consumer confidence in air travel remains key and may take some time to be restored - even after governments begin the process of opening borders and relaxing travel restrictions. As we have noted previously, after a lockdown in Q2, we expect domestic and short-haul air travel markets will begin to recover over the course of Q3, but long-haul markets will be slower to recommence. Domestic RPKs are expected to decline by around 40% this year, while international RPKs are likely to decline by around 60%. As a consequence, we expect the average trip length will decline sharply this year, by around 8.5%, before gradually recovering thereafter.
-
There are a number of reasons why RPKs are likely to lag the recovery in broader economic activity. Consumer confidence in air travel remains key and may take some time to be restored - even after governments begin the process of opening borders and relaxing travel restrictions. As we have noted previously, after a lockdown in Q2, we expect domestic and short-haul air travel markets will begin to recover over the course of Q3, but long-haul markets will be slower to recommence. Domestic RPKs are expected to decline by around 40% this year, while international RPKs are likely to decline by around 60%. As a consequence, we expect the average trip length will decline sharply this year, by around 8.5%, before gradually recovering thereafter.
-
There is, of course, still plenty of uncertainty around the pandemic and the expected recovery profile - for both economic activity and air transport volumes. Nonetheless, this week's chart highlights the challenge that lies ahead for the industry, even beyond this immediate crisis period.
