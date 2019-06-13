Log in
Recruit : Partial Revision to the Convocation Notice of the 59th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (English Version)

06/13/2019 | 03:14am EDT

June 13, 2019

Partial Revision to the Convocation Notice

of the 59th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (English Version)

TOKYO, JAPAN (June 13, 2019) - Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. hereby announced today that there was a

misstatement in theConvocationNotice of the 59th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (English Version), which was posted on its corporate website on May 21, 2019. The detail of the misstatement is as outlined below.

1. Revised Section

Page 17 of the Convocation Notice of the 59th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (English Version)

2. Details of the Revision

The revised parts are underlined.

(Before revision)

2. Details of Stock Options (Stock Acquisition Rights) for Board Directors Number of Shares before​ ​adjustment

= Number of Shares after​ ​adjustment × Ratio of stock split/consolidation

(After revision)

2. Details of Stock Options (Stock Acquisition Rights) for Board Directors Number of Shares after​ ​adjustment

= Number of Shares before​ ​adjustment × Ratio of stock split/consolidation

Investor relations inquiries:

Tokyo Investor Relations -Recruit_HD_IR@r.recruit.co.jp

https://recruit-holdings.com/ir/

1

Disclaimer

Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2019 07:13:03 UTC
