Recruit : Partial Revision to the Convocation Notice of the 59th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (English Version)

June 13, 2019
Partial Revision to the Convocation Notice
of the 59th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (English Version)
TOKYO, JAPAN (June 13, 2019) - Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. hereby announced today that there was a
misstatement in theConvocationNotice of the 59th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (English Version), which was posted on its corporate website on May 21, 2019. The detail of the misstatement is as outlined below.
1. Revised Section
Page 17 of the Convocation Notice of the 59th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (English Version)
2. Details of the Revision
The revised parts are underlined.
(Before revision)
2. Details of Stock Options (Stock Acquisition Rights) for Board Directors Number of Shares before adjustment
= Number of Shares after adjustment × Ratio of stock split/consolidation
(After revision)
2. Details of Stock Options (Stock Acquisition Rights) for Board Directors Number of Shares after adjustment
= Number of Shares before adjustment × Ratio of stock split/consolidation
Investor relations inquiries:
Tokyo Investor Relations -Recruit_HD_IR@r.recruit.co.jp
https://recruit-holdings.com/ir/
