Recruit : (Revision)Partial Revisions to the Convocation Notice of the 59th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

June 18, 2019
Partial Revisions to the Convocation Notice
of the 59th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
TOKYO, JAPAN (June 18, 2019) - Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. hereby announced today that there were misstatements in the Convocation Notice of the 59th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, which was sent to shareholders dated May 28, 2019. The details of the misstatements are as outlined below.
-
Revised Sections
-
-
Page 45 of the Convocation Notice of the 59th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders The "Compliance Committee" column in the table under "(Assignment of Company Officers to the Board of Directors, Business Strategy Meeting and each committee as of March 31, 2019)"
-
Page 46 of the Convocation Notice of the 59th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders The "Evaluation Committee," "Remuneration Committee" and "Compliance Committee" columns in the table under "(Number of meetings of the Board of Directors, Business Strategy Meeting and each committee and attendance status of the members during FY2018)"
-
Details of the Revisions
The revised parts are underlined.
-
Page 45 of the Convocation Notice of the 59th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (Assignment of Company Officers to the Board of Directors, Business Strategy Meeting and each committee as of March 31, 2019)
|
|
|
|
|
(● = member)
|
|
|
|
Before revision
|
After revision
|
|
Position of Company
|
|
Compliance
|
Compliance
|
|
Name
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
|
Officers
|
|
|
(Note 1)
|
(Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
President,
|
|
|
|
|
Representative
|
Masumi Minegishi
|
Chair
|
Chair
|
|
Director and
|
|
|
|
|
|
CEO
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shogo Ikeuchi
|
|
●
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Board Director
|
Keiichi Sagawa
|
|
●
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rony Kahan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
External Board
|
Naoki Izumiya
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Director
|
Hiroki Totoki
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Audit & Supervisory
|
Yukiko Nagashima
|
Observer
|
Observer
|
|
Board Member
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(standing)
|
Akihito Fujiwara
|
Observer
|
Observer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
External Audit &
|
Hiroki Inoue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supervisory Board
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Member
|
Yasuaki Nishiura
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
-
Page 46 of the Convocation Notice of the 59th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (Number of meetings of the Board of Directors, Business Strategy Meeting and each
committee and attendance status of the members during FY2018)
|
|
|
|
Before revision
|
|
|
After revision
|
|
Position
|
Name
|
Evaluation
|
Remuneration
|
Compliance
|
Evaluation
|
Remuneration
|
Compliance
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of times held
|
2
|
2
|
|
2
|
3
|
3
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
President,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Representative
|
Masumi
|
2
|
2
|
|
2
|
3
|
3
|
2
|
Director and
|
Minegishi
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CEO
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shogo
|
2
|
2
|
|
－
|
3
|
3
|
2
|
|
Ikeuchi
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Board Director
|
Keiichi
|
－
|
－
|
－
|
－
|
－
|
2
|
Sagawa
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rony
|
－
|
－
|
－
|
－
|
－
|
－
|
|
Kahan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Naoki
|
2
|
2
|
|
－
|
3
|
3
|
－
|
External Board
|
Izumiya
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Director
|
Hiroki
|
|
|
|
－
|
|
|
－
|
|
2
|
2
|
|
3
|
3
|
|
Totoki
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Audit &
|
Yukiko
|
－
|
－
|
2
|
－
|
－
|
2
|
Nagashima
|
Supervisory
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Board Member
|
Akihito
|
－
|
－
|
|
－
|
－
|
|
(standing)
|
2
|
2
|
Fujiwara
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
External Audit &
|
Hiroki Inoue
|
2
|
2
|
|
－
|
3
|
3
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supervisory
|
Yasuaki
|
－
|
－
|
|
－
|
－
|
－
|
－
|
Board Member
|
|
Nishiura
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investor relations inquiries:
Tokyo Investor Relations - Recruit_HD_IR@r.recruit.co.jp
https://recruit-holdings.com/ir/
2
Disclaimer
Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2019 05:28:05 UTC