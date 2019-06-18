Log in
Recruit : (Revision)Partial Revisions to the Convocation Notice of the 59th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

06/18/2019 | 01:29am EDT

June 18, 2019

Partial Revisions to the Convocation Notice

of the 59th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

TOKYO, JAPAN (June 18, 2019) - Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. hereby announced today that there were misstatements in the Convocation Notice of the 59th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, which was sent to shareholders dated May 28, 2019. The details of the misstatements are as outlined below.

  1. Revised Sections
    1. Page 45 of the Convocation Notice of the 59th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders The "Compliance Committee" column in the table under "(Assignment of Company Officers to the Board of Directors, Business Strategy Meeting and each committee as of March 31, 2019)"
    2. Page 46 of the Convocation Notice of the 59th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders The "Evaluation Committee," "Remuneration Committee" and "Compliance Committee" columns in the table under "(Number of meetings of the Board of Directors, Business Strategy Meeting and each committee and attendance status of the members during FY2018)"
  3. Details of the Revisions

The revised parts are underlined.

  1. Page 45 of the Convocation Notice of the 59th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (Assignment of Company Officers to the Board of Directors, Business Strategy Meeting and each committee as of March 31, 2019)

(● = member)

Before revision

After revision

Position of Company

Compliance

Compliance

Name

Committee

Committee

Officers

(Note 1)

(Note 1)

President,

Representative

Masumi Minegishi

Chair

Chair

Director and

CEO

Shogo Ikeuchi

Board Director

Keiichi Sagawa

Rony Kahan

External Board

Naoki Izumiya

Director

Hiroki Totoki

Audit & Supervisory

Yukiko Nagashima

Observer

Observer

Board Member

(standing)

Akihito Fujiwara

Observer

Observer

External Audit &

Hiroki Inoue

Supervisory Board

Member

Yasuaki Nishiura

1

  1. Page 46 of the Convocation Notice of the 59th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (Number of meetings of the Board of Directors, Business Strategy Meeting and each

committee and attendance status of the members during FY2018)

Before revision

After revision

Position

Name

Evaluation

Remuneration

Compliance

Evaluation

Remuneration

Compliance

Committee

Committee

Committee

Committee

Committee

Committee

Number of times held

2

2

2

3

3

2

President,

Representative

Masumi

2

2

2

3

3

2

Director and

Minegishi

CEO

Shogo

2

2

3

3

2

Ikeuchi

Board Director

Keiichi

2

Sagawa

Rony

Kahan

Naoki

2

2

3

3

External Board

Izumiya

Director

Hiroki

2

2

3

3

Totoki

Audit &

Yukiko

2

2

Nagashima

Supervisory

Board Member

Akihito

(standing)

2

2

Fujiwara

External Audit &

Hiroki Inoue

2

2

3

3

Supervisory

Yasuaki

Board Member

Nishiura

Investor relations inquiries:

Tokyo Investor Relations - Recruit_HD_IR@r.recruit.co.jp

https://recruit-holdings.com/ir/

2

Disclaimer

Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2019 05:28:05 UTC
