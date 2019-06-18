Recruit : (Revision)Partial Revisions to the Convocation Notice of the 59th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

June 18, 2019

Partial Revisions to the Convocation Notice

of the 59th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

TOKYO, JAPAN (June 18, 2019) - Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. hereby announced today that there were misstatements in the Convocation Notice of the 59th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, which was sent to shareholders dated May 28, 2019. The details of the misstatements are as outlined below.

Revised Sections Page 45 of the Convocation Notice of the 59th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders The "Compliance Committee" column in the table under "(Assignment of Company Officers to the Board of Directors, Business Strategy Meeting and each committee as of March 31, 2019)" Page 46 of the Convocation Notice of the 59th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders The "Evaluation Committee," "Remuneration Committee" and "Compliance Committee" columns in the table under "(Number of meetings of the Board of Directors, Business Strategy Meeting and each committee and attendance status of the members during FY2018)" Details of the Revisions

The revised parts are underlined.

Page 45 of the Convocation Notice of the 59th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (Assignment of Company Officers to the Board of Directors, Business Strategy Meeting and each committee as of March 31, 2019)

(● = member) Before revision After revision Position of Company Compliance Compliance Name Committee Committee Officers (Note 1) (Note 1) President, Representative Masumi Minegishi Chair Chair Director and CEO Shogo Ikeuchi ● Board Director Keiichi Sagawa ● Rony Kahan External Board Naoki Izumiya Director Hiroki Totoki Audit & Supervisory Yukiko Nagashima Observer Observer Board Member (standing) Akihito Fujiwara Observer Observer External Audit & Hiroki Inoue Supervisory Board Member Yasuaki Nishiura

