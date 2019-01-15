Recruiting Trends & Talent Tech LIVE! Reveals Finalists for First-Ever Recruiting Trends & Talent Tech Awards

HORSHAM, Pa., Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2019 Recruiting Trends & Talent Tech LIVE! Conference today shared the list of finalists for the inaugural Recruiting Trends & Talent Tech Awards program. Winners will be announced on-site at a dedicated awards ceremony, taking place on February 21, 2019 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.
Conference Chair Elaine Orler shared, “Talent acquisition is an expansive category that powers the way the world works in immeasurable ways. By introducing the Recruiting Trends & Talent Tech Awards, we’re seeking to acknowledge the people and technologies making that happen on a daily basis. We invite you to find out who those winners are during what will be a fascinating recruiting-centric event.”
Designed to recognize both talent acquisition teams and solution providers, the Recruiting Trends & Talent Tech Awards will honor one company in each category. Finalists for “Talent Acquisition Team of the Year” are as follows:
2020 Companies, a premier, nationwide outsourced sales, merchandising and marketing agency
Cisco, the world's largest vendor of hardware and software for networking
Orler continued, “We’re pushing recruiting to the forefront of a significant and ongoing conversation. With a wholly stacked agenda, we’re offering attendees the opportunity to learn from innovators, idealists and doers, out there upturning traditional talent acquisition and moving the industry forward.”
About Recruiting Trends & Talent Tech LIVE! Recruiting Trends & Talent Tech LIVE! is the only industry event and business conference dedicated to the art and science of talent acquisition. Examining talent acquisition as an integrated discipline consisting of identifying, qualifying and onboarding the right candidate at the right time, the conference offers a comprehensive program to help generate advantages in today’s highly competitive, candidate-driven talent market.
