Recruitment Vendors Unite CXR, Red Branch Media, and GR8 People to Assist in Creation of Largest Cooperative Talent Exchange for TA Leaders

PHILADELPHIA, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This week, a consortium of recruitment industry vendors and private industry TA leaders launched RecruitersRecruitingRecruiters.com , a job aggregation platform that scrapes and compiles available jobs from participating company career sites.



“Our members have already committed themselves to the art and science of great candidate experience,” said CXR president Chris Hoyt, “We’ve gathered industry heavy hitters to make this as collaborative and seamless as possible for candidates who find themselves out of job and for companies who are trying to rapidly hire talent.”

A collaboration of industry veterans from HR tech companies including CareerXroads, GR8 People , Consider, SmartRecruiters, and Red Branch Media, the platform is unique from other talent exchange programs in that it draws from CXR members such as Nike, EY, Hilton, Marriott, United Airlines, Intuitive Surgical, CVS, Uber and others. Talent professionals at these companies are helping to architect the concept and entrusting their employees to its success.

Another differentiating feature is the commitment of participating employers to excellent candidate experience and ensuring they follow up with candidates who apply via the platform.

“With requirements and rules changing almost daily, it’s a relief to know I can find vetted talent acquisition professionals who’ve been impacted by the pandemic,” said Sarah Smart, VP Global Recruitment at Hilton. “The fact that competing applicant tracking systems and aggregators are working together to make this happen proves how committed our industries are to getting these people back to work.”

Hoyt and CXR founder Gerry Crispin enlisted the help of an all-star team including SmartRecruiters’ Roy Baladi who co-founded a similar philanthropic movement, Jobs for Lebanon to great success, Consider’s Ralph Rabbat, and Intuitive Surgical’s Brad Cook to create a community-powered platform.

The three companies spearheaded the technical architecture concept to scrape and aggregate roles from hundreds of corporate career sites. The assembled team of participants on both the employer and vendor side were able to create a process that required no extra work from already beleaguered and overworked talent pros.

“The goal was no additional burden on the companies who are already dealing with so much,” said Cook. “We’re all recruiters here. We know what’s possible and what is simply too big an ask. As it is now, candidates simply enter their information, select a job they’re interested in, and go straight to that career site.”

Ralph Rabbat added: "The Consider platform was designed to power custom hiring scenarios such as creating job opportunities for talent acquisition professionals. When we learned we could contribute to this movement, we were immediately all in."

A quickly assembled strategy team discussed candidate satisfaction through the portal and participating companies, as well as the best way to roll out the RecruitersRecruitingRecruiters platform.

“We’re known for prioritizing candidate experience at CXR,” said Crispin, who also served in the creation of The Candidate Experience Awards via the founding of The Talent Board. “We want the companies that join us in this mission to agree to keep that standard as high as possible during these trying times, especially given most of the candidates on the platform have already experienced a loss.”

Company TA leaders on the call quickly agreed, offering ideas around net promoter scores and ways to ensure anyone coming through the RecruitersRecruitingRecruiters platform would be accelerated through the process if possible. Candidates using the platform to find employment will be surveyed and encouraged to easily provide feedback on each participating company. Organizations that do not maintain a level of acceptable service will receive a call from RecruitersRecruitingRecruiters and encouraged or coached on how to improve that score or ultimately be removed from the roster of companies.

Participating companies’ recruiters can also log in and search for active candidates, then contact them directly at no cost while also being able to easily engage with recruiters looking for talent at other companies. One benefit of having so many large, even competitive, companies participating is the ability to know a candidate has experience in a certain area/industry before bringing them into the process.

Those involved in the creation of the portal cite employer brand as a key to riding the current wave of layoffs and furloughs, said to be driving the highest unemployment rate the United States has seen in decades. Economic forecasts predict unemployment will exceed its historic 25% peak during the Great Depression. The number of jobs lost in the last three weeks has surged past the 15 million that it took 18 months for the Great Recession to see from 2007 to 2009. Recruitment leaders have responded quickly to aid their counterparts as well as the newly unemployed.

“Joining the RecruitersRecruitingRecruiters initiative during this global crisis was a natural and welcome endeavor for GR8 People,” said GR8 People’s Chief Strategy Officer, Jack Coapman. “Coming together as an industry for a profession that affects us all presents an incredible opportunity to help in a meaningful way. Together, we will make a difference in people’s lives that will have an immediate impact and lasting legacy.”

In order to stress-test the new platform, CXR member companies will experiment for one week before opening the platform up to all companies willing to commit to the Candidate Code of Conduct. The steering committee anticipates over 100 company applications the first week.

About RecruitersRecruitingRecruiters:

RecruitersRecruitingRecruiters.com (RecruitersRecruitingRecruiters) is a collaborative initiative designed to get recruiters working, companies running, and industries back to business. RecruitersRecruitingRecruiters believes talent acquisition professionals are the backbone of surviving this pandemic. If they get back to work, we all get back to work. The RecruitersRecruitingRecruiters steering committee is comprised of stakeholders from CareerXRoads, SmartRecruiters, Intuitive Surgical, Consider, and Red Branch Media.

For a complete list of all participating organizations in the RecruitersRecruitingRecruiters launch, including GR8 People, please visit RecruitersRecruitingRecruiters.com

Funny name. Serious mission.

