Recursion : Appoints Dr. Michael Secora as Chief Financial Officer

03/25/2020 | 10:02am EDT

Biopharma and technology investing expert to support Recursion’s strategic finance initiatives as it builds the leading digital biology company

Recursion, a digital biology company industrializing drug discovery, today announced the appointment of Michael Secora, Ph.D., as its Chief Financial Officer, focused primarily on the company’s fundraising and strategic finance events and leveraging his decade-plus of experience investing at the intersection of biology and technology.

“Decoding biology to radically improve lives is a bold ambition that requires substantial investment in a capital-intensive and revenue-deferred industry. We must be strategic in how we finance our company and achieve that ambition,” said Chris Gibson, Ph.D., Co-Founder and CEO, of Recursion. “Michael brings that forward-looking, strategic finance perspective to Recursion. He has evaluated and invested in approximately 900 IPOs mostly in biopharma and tech and knows what makes a company attractive to the markets. I am extraordinarily excited for how his expertise and innovative thinking will support our goal of continuing our buildout of the industry’s leading digital biology company.”

Before joining Recursion, Dr. Secora was Managing Director and Head of Capital Markets and Venture at Laurion Capital, an asset manager based in New York City who has been influential within the capital markets complex. He received his Ph.D. from Princeton University in Applied and Computational Mathematics and B.S. degrees from MIT in Mathematics and Physics. A self-proclaimed “student of the capital markets” with a scientific background, Michael has closely observed the emergence and evolution of technology-enabled drug discovery over the past few years, having worked with and invested in companies in that sector. However, Michael ultimately decided to join Recursion after spending 10 years at Laurion.

“I believe that we are at an important time in history where the advances in biotechnology in the next half-century may eclipse advances made in silicon and computational technology in the previous half-century. Moreover, I believe that this novel field of technology-enabled drug discovery has transformative potential for the cost and time to develop therapeutics as well as improving the quality of life for people suffering from disease,” said Dr. Secora. “To that end, I think that Recursion is best positioned to enact this vision and industrialize drug discovery. It is with passion that I accept the invitation to become Recursion’s CFO and bridge conventions in the fields of technology and biotechnology while innovating the means to capitalize.”

For more information on Recursion, or to view our clinical-stage pipeline and opportunities for partners, please visit www.recursionpharma.com.

About Recursion

Recursion is a digital biology company industrializing drug discovery. Recursion does this by combining automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, in vivo validation capabilities and a highly cross-functional team to discover novel medicines that expand our collective understanding of biology. Recursion’s rich, relatable database of 4 petabytes of biological images generated in-house on the company’s robotics platform enables advanced machine learning approaches to reveal drug candidates, mechanisms of action, novel chemistry, and potential toxicity, with the eventual goal of decoding biology and advancing new therapeutics that radically improve people’s lives. Recursion is proudly headquartered in Salt Lake City. Learn more at www.recursionpharma.com, or connect on Twitter and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2020
