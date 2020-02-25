Recycling Reminders

[Attachment] Are you an avid recycler who diligently makes sure to dispose of your items in your recycle cart? Are you placing these items in a plastic bag when you do recycle? If you are, your items will not go to the recycling facility but rather are being placed in the landfill.
As a reminder, plastic trash bags are not recyclable, so items placed in them are not dumped and sorted by Rumpke. Keep in mind that single-stream sorting technology allows each household to mix all of the recyclables in the Recycle cart. There is no need to separate items. As a rule of thumb, place all items into the container loose and not in plastic trash bags.
If you need a reminder of what can be recycled, visit the following link to view all acceptable items, and remember, no bags needed! Learn more at montgomeryohio.org/pages/recycling/.
Disclaimer
