Recycling Reminders

02/25/2020 | 01:28pm EST

[Attachment] Are you an avid recycler who diligently makes sure to dispose of your items in your recycle cart? Are you placing these items in a plastic bag when you do recycle? If you are, your items will not go to the recycling facility but rather are being placed in the landfill.

As a reminder, plastic trash bags are not recyclable, so items placed in them are not dumped and sorted by Rumpke. Keep in mind that single-stream sorting technology allows each household to mix all of the recyclables in the Recycle cart. There is no need to separate items. As a rule of thumb, place all items into the container loose and not in plastic trash bags.

If you need a reminder of what can be recycled, visit the following link to view all acceptable items, and remember, no bags needed! Learn more at montgomeryohio.org/pages/recycling/.

Disclaimer

City of Montgomery, OH published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 18:26:06 UTC
