Recycling Veteran Brent Hildebrand Joins AMP Robotics

AMP Robotics Corp. (“AMP”), a pioneer in artificial intelligence (“AI”)
and robotics for the recycling industry, today announced the hire of
industry veteran Brent Hildebrand as managing director of enterprise
sales. In this role, he is responsible for sales and business
development into new geographies and expanded applications within the
recycling industry.
“Our hiring of Brent represents the next stage of AMP’s strategic growth
as the recycling industry continues its rapid adoption of our
technology,” said Matanya Horowitz, CEO of AMP Robotics. “With decades
of industry experience, he has a deep understanding about the challenges
that operators face day-to-day and first-hand experience with the value
that our AI and robotics systems create. On a personal note Brent was
one of the first people to trust his business to AMP’s technology in
2015. We’ve worked hard to get robots to where they are today in
recycling, and I’m personally proud that someone who has seen the nuts
and bolts of the technology has rolled up their sleeves and joined the
team.”
Hildebrand brings more than 20 years of recycling and waste management
industry experience to AMP. Most recently he was vice president of
recycling at Alpine Waste and Recycling, owned by GFL Environmental. At
Alpine, he was responsible for developing their vertically integrated
recycling business and modernizing their operational infrastructure. He
deployed the first AMP Cortex™ AI powered robotics system for sorting
and expanded recycling programs for new materials, including disposable
coffee cups. During this time, he served as president of the Colorado
Association for Recycling (CAFR) and received the “Sustainability
Champion” award from the Colorado Environmental Partnership and the
Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment for his leadership
promoting recycling in Colorado. Prior to GFL, he held management roles
at Waste Management (NYSE: WM), TRI-R Recycling and Browning Ferris
Industries (BFI).
“I am a strong believer in the transformative impact that the AMP
technology has on the economics of recycling by experiencing it directly
in my previous role,” said Hildebrand. “I am thrilled to join the AMP
team and help the industry modernize its operations with increased
efficiency, better quality and lower cost.”
AMP’s latest announcement follows recent press about Horowitz being
named Waste360’s “Innovator of the Year,” their launch of the new AMP
Cortex dual-robot system (DRS), expanded applications to recycle
post-consumer fiber, its latest electronic-waste (E-waste) deployments
with Electronic Recyclers International (ERI) and its partnership with
Ryohshin Ltd. to develop new robotic systems using the AMP Neuron AI
platform to recycle construction and demolition (C&D) materials for the
Japanese market.
About AMP Robotics Corp.
AMP Robotics™ is transforming the economics of recycling robotics driven
by artificial intelligence (AI). The company’s high-performance
industrial robotics system, AMP Cortex™, precisely automates the
identification, sorting and processing of material streams to extract
maximum value for businesses that recycle municipal solid waste, e-waste
and construction and demolition. The AMP Neuron™ AI platform operates
AMP Cortex using advanced computer vision and machine learning to
continuously train itself by processing millions of material images
within an ever-expanding neural network that experientially adapts to
changes in a facility’s material stream. Visit us at www.amprobotics.com.
