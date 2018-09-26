Log in
Red Arrow Tap Room Turns to Deputy to Enable Stellar Customer Service From Hourly Employees

09/26/2018 | 01:02pm CEST

Ability to Forecast Sales and Labor Costs Power More Profitable Business

Seamless Grand Openings Achieved with Deputy’s Auto-Scheduling and Workforce Management Platform

Deputy, an award-winning workforce management software company, today announced that Red Arrow Tap Room, a revolutionary ‘Pour Your Own’ concept restaurant located in Chicago, IL, recently adopted the Deputy platform to streamline and optimize workforce management at its locations. With over 70 employees, Joseph Tota, the owner Red Arrow Tap Room, was looking for an innovative way to manage and communicate with his employees while ensuring a seamless path to stellar customer service.

“With Deputy, I can easily communicate with both locations to ensure we have the right staff at the right time,” said Tota. “I spend approximately 15 minutes a week on scheduling with the auto-feature in contrast to the laborious spreadsheet I tried using before. And with the ability to predict labor costs and forecast sales, it’s easy to optimize metrics to help the business be more profitable while adhering to shifting compliance regulations.”

Deputy’s mobile-friendly features include auto-scheduling, time and attendance, tasking, on-site clock in and out, collaboration, workplace communication, performance management and more, empowering business owners to reduce resources spent managing their business. The cloud-based platform enables companies of all sizes to tackle the complex tasks involved in workforce management.

“Deputy’s bottom line is helping others grow their businesses,” said Derek Jones, VP of Enterprise Solutions at Deputy. “Unlike other workforce management solutions on the market, we don’t charge for each user, we only charge per business. From concept to design, we offer an intuitive and user-friendly solution that enables every business to take a giant step forward in streamlining and optimizing operations.”

For more information on Deputy, please visit www.deputy.com.

About Red Arrow Tap Room

Red Arrow Tap Room is a PYOB (pour your own beer) establishment committed to connecting small independent craft breweries with patrons that enjoy tasting insanely good beer. We are passionate about educating our patrons on craft beer and honor hard work, innovation and the entrepreneurial culture of craft breweries. For more information, please visit: http://www.redarrowtaproom.com/.

About Deputy

Founded in 2008, Deputy is headquartered in Atlanta, U.S., and Sydney, Australia, with offices in the United Kingdom and the Philippines. As the ultimate workforce manager, and an Apple Mobility Partner, Deputy offers best-in-class technology in a cloud-based solution that simplifies scheduling, timesheets, tasking and other employee communication. This, coupled with brilliant mobile apps and one-click payroll integration, equips business managers with the tools they need to get out of the back office and into the action. More than 60,000 workplaces in 73 countries use Deputy to manage their employees. For more information, visit Deputy.com and follow @DeputyApp.


© Business Wire 2018
