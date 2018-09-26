Red Arrow Tap Room Turns to Deputy to Enable Stellar Customer Service From Hourly Employees

Deputy,
an award-winning workforce management software company, today announced
that Red
Arrow Tap Room, a revolutionary ‘Pour Your Own’ concept restaurant
located in Chicago, IL, recently adopted the Deputy platform to
streamline and optimize workforce management at its locations. With over
70 employees, Joseph Tota, the owner Red Arrow Tap Room, was looking for
an innovative way to manage and communicate with his employees while
ensuring a seamless path to stellar customer service.
“With Deputy, I can easily communicate with both locations to ensure we
have the right staff at the right time,” said Tota. “I spend
approximately 15 minutes a week on scheduling with the auto-feature in
contrast to the laborious spreadsheet I tried using before. And with the
ability to predict labor costs and forecast sales, it’s easy to optimize
metrics to help the business be more profitable while adhering to
shifting compliance regulations.”
Deputy’s mobile-friendly features include auto-scheduling,
time
and attendance, tasking, on-site clock in and out, collaboration,
workplace communication, performance
management and more, empowering business owners to reduce resources
spent managing their business. The cloud-based platform enables
companies of all sizes to tackle the complex tasks involved in workforce
management.
“Deputy’s bottom line is helping others grow their businesses,” said
Derek Jones, VP of Enterprise Solutions at Deputy. “Unlike other
workforce management solutions on the market, we don’t charge for each
user, we only charge per business. From concept to design, we offer an
intuitive and user-friendly solution that enables every business to take
a giant step forward in streamlining and optimizing operations.”
For more information on Deputy, please visit www.deputy.com.
About Red Arrow Tap Room
Red Arrow Tap Room is a PYOB (pour your own beer) establishment
committed to connecting small independent craft breweries with patrons
that enjoy tasting insanely good beer. We are passionate about educating
our patrons on craft beer and honor hard work, innovation and the
entrepreneurial culture of craft breweries. For more information, please
visit: http://www.redarrowtaproom.com/.
About Deputy
Founded in 2008, Deputy is headquartered in Atlanta, U.S., and Sydney,
Australia, with offices in the United Kingdom and the Philippines. As
the ultimate workforce manager, and an Apple Mobility Partner, Deputy
offers best-in-class technology in a cloud-based solution that
simplifies scheduling, timesheets, tasking and other employee
communication. This, coupled with brilliant mobile apps and one-click
payroll integration, equips business managers with the tools they need
to get out of the back office and into the action. More than 60,000
workplaces in 73 countries use Deputy to manage their employees. For
more information, visit Deputy.com
and follow @DeputyApp.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180926005210/en/