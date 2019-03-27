Red Bull : Energy Drink Launches Limited Edition Tyler “Ninja” Blevins Can and Surprises the Most Popular Gamer In the World with Drone Delivery Reveal

Tyler "Ninja" Blevins has taken the world by storm and today he can
claim his own Red Bull can. The 8.4 fl oz Red Bull Energy Drink Ninja
can will be available nationwide beginning April 1 in 4- and 12-Packs
while supplies last. Ninja received a surprise reveal of his new can via
a drone delivery while he was on a photo shoot at Red Bull’s offices (link).
Red Bull Launches New Limited-Edition Can Featuring Ninja - the #1 Gamer in the World (Photo Credit: Michael Muller)
The can launch also offers consumers the chance to meet and game with
Ninja. Consumers can visit Ninja.RedBull.com
and upload a picture or video creatively showcasing how they game for
their chance of being selected. The chosen winner will be flown with
their duo partner to a Red Bull gaming event for an experience of their
lifetime. Runners-up (Second – Fifth Place) will receive iconic Ninja
merchandise and premium gaming hardware. Full contest rules and entry
details are available at Ninja.RedBull.com.
Submissions must be in by 5/31/2019 11:59PM PDT.*
The 27-year-old from Detroit began his professional gaming career
playing Halo, and then saw success in the Battle Royale genre. Ninja
recently ushered in the New Year in Times Square live via Twitch where
fans could watch the likes of Neymar Jr. and others play with Ninja.
“It’s been a year beyond my wildest dreams and a big part of that has
come from joining the Red Bull family and the wings they’ve given me,”
said Tyler “Ninja” Blevins. “To get my own Red Bull can is more than I
could have ever imagined and I am stoked to celebrate the launch by
giving my fans a chance to join me for a gaming session.”
The Red Bull Energy Drink Ninja can is available nationwide while
supplies last in 8.4 fl oz 4-packs and 12-packs. Red Bull Energy
Drink is available in over 170 countries worldwide and more than
6.8 billion cans of Red Bull were consumed
last year, 2 billion of those in the U.S. alone. An 8.4 fl. oz. can of
Red Bull Energy Drink contains 80 mg of caffeine,
equivalent to a home-brewed cup of coffee.
For more information, visit energydrink-us.redbull.com.
*No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited. 4/1/19-5/31/19. Open
to U.S. residents, 18+ to win. Visit Ninja.RedBull.com
for full terms.
