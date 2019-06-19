Red Bull Launches Its First Web-Based Augmented Reality Activation, Brings Pro Gamer Ninja to Fans as Interactive Avatar

MUNICH, Germany, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Bull is teaming up with agency …and dos Santos to extend its “Win with Ninja” campaign to Germany with its first WebAR experience, which is powered by 8th Wall technology. The Ninja AR Lens allows fans to bring professional gamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins into their homes, where they can take pictures of the popular streamer and enter into a raffle to win a gaming session with him at Lollapalooza in Chicago in August.



"We are very pleased to be able to implement the first WebAR experience at Red Bull. That's why this fascinating brand is also ahead of the proverbial nose in terms of AR and promotion," says Ricardo dos Santos Miquelino, CEO of ...and dos Santos, the digital agency behind the activation.

The activation is part of the Win with Ninja campaign, which includes a limited-edition Red Bull can featuring the 27-year-old gaming influencer’s likeness. Ninja is the most followed gamer on Twitch and is best known for streaming Halo, PUBG, Apex Legends and Fortnite: Battle Royale with record-breaking numbers of viewers. He famously streamed with Drake in 2018 and has been recognized as the global athlete with the most social interactions.

The Ninja AR Lens is entirely web-based, meaning anyone can activate it by tapping a button on the Red Bull website, without having to download an app.

“Red Bull’s web-based Ninja AR Lens, produced by agency …and dos Santos and powered by 8th Wall, allows fans to summon an interactive avatar of the gaming star into their own environment, without needing to download an app. The experience is not only instantly accessible to anyone with a smartphone, but it is easily sharable as well,” says Erik Murphy-Chutorian, founder and CEO of 8th Wall.

The Win with Ninja campaign runs until the end of July, and the raffle is accepting entries until June 30th. Experience the Ninja AR Lens and learn more about the sweepstakes by visiting www.redbull.de/winwithninja .

Note to editors: See photos of Ninja / Tyler Blevins here: https://www.redbullcontentpool.com/search?q=ninja . The use is free for editorial purposes.

About …and dos Santos Germany

At ...and dos Santos we create a better world for tomorrow. With our work, we want to inspire society to be open to the vast opportunities in digital innovations, and to create extraordinary experiences for our clients and their customers. The heart of ...and dos Santos is our international collective of high-profile opinion leaders, experts and distinguished creatives. These include scientists, designers, software developers, directors as well as photographers, musicians, authors, fashion designers and more. Our model highlights the ways in which innovation and creativity are utilized today to deliver unique concepts, ideas and execution to our clients, e.g.: Coca-Cola, Deutsche Bank, L'Oréal, Olympus, Vodafone and Walt Disney.

About 8th Wall, Inc.

Founded in 2016, 8th Wall, Inc. is an augmented reality development platform for building interactive AR experiences that run on all mobile devices. 8th Wall is breaking down walls between the digital and physical worlds, allowing creators and brands to develop immersive content that can be instantly published to the mobile web. 8th Wall has powered AR content for brands including Sony Pictures’ Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Miller Lite, British Gas, Heineken, Swiss Airlines, Toyota, Red Bull and LEGO. 8th Wall is headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif. For more information, please visit: www.8thwall.com . Follow 8th Wall on Twitter @the8thWall.

Media Contacts:

Jennifer DeFalco (for 8th Wall)

(650) 485-3679

jen@8thwall.com

Jutta dos Santos Miquelino (for …and dos Santos GmbH)

+49 331 9718 9080

jm@anddossantos.com

Kirsten Veil-Schmidt (for Red Bull Deutschland GmbH)

+49 89/20 60 35-0

kirsten.veil-schmidt@redbull.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/063c133a-9be6-4379-8219-46762cf01b74

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2ae292dc-ed4e-45b3-b901-88c598b1df11

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/05f1a2c5-f77f-42df-bb92-eeb2e34cdc86