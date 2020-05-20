Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Red Carpet Green Dress™ (RCGD) Is Teaming Up With TFS Natural Home by The Futon Shop to Distribute Face Masks to Vulnerable Garment Workers in Myanmar and Bangladesh as Part of the 2020 Campaign

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/20/2020 | 05:12pm EDT

Red Carpet Green Dress™ (RCGD) Global Design Contest 2020 in partnership with TENCEL™ Luxe is teaming up with TFS Natural Home by The Futon Shop, distributing face masks to vulnerable garment workers in Myanmar and Bangladesh, in response to the need for PPE masks.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200520005862/en/

TFS Natural Home by The Futon Shop organic cotton barrier face masks, cotton silk face masks, and copper infused face masks in multiple adult and child sizes. (Photo: Business Wire)

TFS Natural Home by The Futon Shop organic cotton barrier face masks, cotton silk face masks, and copper infused face masks in multiple adult and child sizes. (Photo: Business Wire)

RCGD is a women-led global change-making organization dedicated to nurturing emerging talent and spotlighting fashion which does not harm our environment, but instead has a positive impact. The contest is focused on sustainability and is open to emerging and established designers internationally. Founder Suzy Amis Cameron, an environmental leader and author of The OMD Plan, will be judging the contest. The winner will dress prominent influencers in the fashion and entertainment industry for an exciting red carpet moment. They will present their work to eco-influencers at the RCGD Gala, along with a monetary award, business mentorship, and more. Leading fashion houses including Louis Vuitton, Vivienne Westwood, Armani, Elie Saab, Swarovski, Christian Siriano, Bulgari, Dunhill and Reformation have joined the design campaign initiative to create sustainable red carpet wear with celebrities including Kaitlyn Dever, Léa Seydoux, Sophie Turner, Emma Roberts, LaKeith Stanfield, Camila Alves, and Naomie Harris stepping up as representatives. RCGD has been featured in Vanity Fair, W Magazine, People, The Hollywood Reporter, WWD, Washington Post, Harper's Bazaar, VOGUE, Refinery29, The Guardian, ELLE, LA Times, The New York Times, InStyle and others.

TFS Natural Home by The Futon Shop, a San Francisco based organic furniture manufacturer and retailer, has quickly shifted production to organic cotton barrier face masks, cotton silk face masks, copper infused face masks, and LOGO branded masks. The difference is that TFS organic barrier fabric is so tightly woven the spaces between the threads are under 3.5 microns, and filters at least 95% of very small 3-micron particles. Silk has the benefit of being a lightweight material and more absorbent than cotton, perfect for hot weather. According to ZME Science, "a new study from the University of Chicago reports a multi-layered mask made from cotton fabric and chiffon or natural silk can be just as effective as N95 masks against the coronavirus.” Copper is well-known for its ability to stop and kill the growth of bacteria and other infectious pathogens. TFS copper infused masks have 17% copper infused into threads of fabric woven into the fabric and does not wash out. TFS face masks are available in multiple adult sizes and child sizes.

 According to CEO, Suzanne Diamond of TFS, “Given the shortage of vital PPE, we have donated face masks to San Francisco's vulnerable population and essential workers.” TFS has already delivered over 30,000 face masks to consumers and essential workers from state transportation departments, national parks, front line restaurants, retailers, country clubs, and clinics.

The TFS brand manufactures their products with an emphasis on craftsmanship and natural high-quality chemical-free materials. TFS vertically manufactures every face mask, mattress, sofa, and futon from start to finish in order to provide affordable natural organic alternatives to all.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:54pELYSEE DEVELOPMENT : grants 500,000 incentive Stock Options
PU
05:53pHALLMARK FINANCIAL DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. To Contact The Firm
PR
05:53pDirecting Change Student Film Contest Statewide Winners Announced
BU
05:52pNATIONAL OILWELL VARCO : Announced Suspension of Quarterly Dividend
BU
05:48pReid Collins Defeats Motions to Dismiss in In re Renren, Inc. Derivative Litigation Involving Billion Dollar Sham “Spin-Off”
BU
05:47pDickey's Barbecue Pit is Celebrating Togetherness this Memorial Day
GL
05:47pKEURIG DR PEPPER : Maple Holdings Selling 40 Million Shares
DJ
05:44pGREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN : Announces $15 Million Bought Deal Public Offering Plus Over-Allotment Option
AQ
05:42pNORMA Group welcomes new President for the global WATER division
PR
05:41pBOEING : Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit plans first space launch
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NETEASE, INC., : NETEASE : Reports First Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : Workers Push Back Against Plans To Curtail Coronavirus Hazard Pay -- WSJ
3TOTAL S.A. : TOTAL S A : Confirms UK North Sea Assets Sale Under Modified Terms
4FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA : FRESENIUS SE : Raised to Buy by Morgan Stanley
5PEUGEOT : FCA-PSA deal terms 'set in stone' for 50-50 merger

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group