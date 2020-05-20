Red Carpet Green Dress™ (RCGD) Is Teaming Up With TFS Natural Home by The Futon Shop to Distribute Face Masks to Vulnerable Garment Workers in Myanmar and Bangladesh as Part of the 2020 Campaign

Red Carpet Green Dress™ (RCGD) Global Design Contest 2020 in partnership with TENCEL™ Luxe is teaming up with TFS Natural Home by The Futon Shop, distributing face masks to vulnerable garment workers in Myanmar and Bangladesh, in response to the need for PPE masks.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200520005862/en/

TFS Natural Home by The Futon Shop organic cotton barrier face masks, cotton silk face masks, and copper infused face masks in multiple adult and child sizes. (Photo: Business Wire)

RCGD is a women-led global change-making organization dedicated to nurturing emerging talent and spotlighting fashion which does not harm our environment, but instead has a positive impact. The contest is focused on sustainability and is open to emerging and established designers internationally. Founder Suzy Amis Cameron, an environmental leader and author of The OMD Plan, will be judging the contest. The winner will dress prominent influencers in the fashion and entertainment industry for an exciting red carpet moment. They will present their work to eco-influencers at the RCGD Gala, along with a monetary award, business mentorship, and more. Leading fashion houses including Louis Vuitton, Vivienne Westwood, Armani, Elie Saab, Swarovski, Christian Siriano, Bulgari, Dunhill and Reformation have joined the design campaign initiative to create sustainable red carpet wear with celebrities including Kaitlyn Dever, Léa Seydoux, Sophie Turner, Emma Roberts, LaKeith Stanfield, Camila Alves, and Naomie Harris stepping up as representatives. RCGD has been featured in Vanity Fair, W Magazine, People, The Hollywood Reporter, WWD, Washington Post, Harper's Bazaar, VOGUE, Refinery29, The Guardian, ELLE, LA Times, The New York Times, InStyle and others.

TFS Natural Home by The Futon Shop, a San Francisco based organic furniture manufacturer and retailer, has quickly shifted production to organic cotton barrier face masks, cotton silk face masks, copper infused face masks, and LOGO branded masks. The difference is that TFS organic barrier fabric is so tightly woven the spaces between the threads are under 3.5 microns, and filters at least 95% of very small 3-micron particles. Silk has the benefit of being a lightweight material and more absorbent than cotton, perfect for hot weather. According to ZME Science, "a new study from the University of Chicago reports a multi-layered mask made from cotton fabric and chiffon or natural silk can be just as effective as N95 masks against the coronavirus.” Copper is well-known for its ability to stop and kill the growth of bacteria and other infectious pathogens. TFS copper infused masks have 17% copper infused into threads of fabric woven into the fabric and does not wash out. TFS face masks are available in multiple adult sizes and child sizes.

According to CEO, Suzanne Diamond of TFS, “Given the shortage of vital PPE, we have donated face masks to San Francisco's vulnerable population and essential workers.” TFS has already delivered over 30,000 face masks to consumers and essential workers from state transportation departments, national parks, front line restaurants, retailers, country clubs, and clinics.

The TFS brand manufactures their products with an emphasis on craftsmanship and natural high-quality chemical-free materials. TFS vertically manufactures every face mask, mattress, sofa, and futon from start to finish in order to provide affordable natural organic alternatives to all.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200520005862/en/