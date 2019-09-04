Red Cloud Announces Name Change and Welcomes Bruce Tatters as New CEO

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2019) - Red Cloud Klondike Strike Inc. has officially changed its name to Red Cloud Securities ("Red Cloud" or the "Company") to better reflect its expanded service offerings. Red Cloud has been actively preparing for the next commodity cycle by growing its resource-focused team to 27 employees, and to make way for the appointment and guidance of new Chief Executive Officer, Bruce Tatters.

"Over the last eight years, we built what we believe is the most powerful and professional team in the metals and mining sector, collecting top talent while our peers have chased other sectors. We are very pleased to have Bruce lead Red Cloud for what is sure to be very exciting times in the upcoming commodity cycle," comments Red Cloud Securities founder and Chairman, Chad Williams.

"The name change is reflective of Red Cloud's evolution, paying homage to its roots as a mining-focused advisory group that now offers a broader suite of service offerings. I am very proud to be Red Cloud's new CEO, and Red Cloud is ideally suited to provide capital markets services to an increasing number of mining companies. Branding is vital to conveying your message, and thus, as we continue to grow, it is important that our name reflects our role in capital markets as a dynamic, disruptive securities firm," says Chief Executive Officer, Bruce Tatters.

Tatters joined Red Cloud Klondike Strike in 2018, bringing more than 24 years of senior capital markets leadership. He was co-founder of both Triumph Asset Management as Chief Investment Officer, and at Westwind Partners as Managing Director, Institutional Equities. Before, Tatters was Global Co-Head on Institutional Equity Sales at National Bank Financial (successor to First Marathon Securities). At First Marathon Securities, he spent six years as an Institutional Equity Salesperson and two years in equity research. Tatters began his career in equity research at Burns Fry Ltd. He holds a CFA designation and a bachelor's degree in Economics from the University of Western Ontario.

"Over the last two months, Red Cloud raised over C$50 million in equity in the junior and mid-cap mining sector. Our six wholly dedicated mining sales professionals continue to generate interest from institutional accounts, family offices, retail investors, private equity firms and strategic corporate investors," comments Head of Investment Banking, Mark Styles.

These financings include:

Japan Gold Corp. (C$7.1M)

Brixton Metals Inc. (C$7.7M)

Adventus Zinc Corp. (C$14.3M)

Sixth Wave Innovations Corp. (C$10.0M)

Pacton Gold Corp. (C$5.5M)

Group Ten Metals Inc. (C$2.5M)

Red Cloud will host its 8th annual Oktoberfest Fall Mining Showcase on September 26, 2019, at the King Edward Omni Hotel in Toronto. The conference showcases 30 mining companies presenting their story to more than 300 retail brokers, buy-side fund managers, analysts, high-net-worth investors, mining executives, corporate development teams and media. Keynote speakers for the event include Eric S. Sprott, David Harquail (Franco Nevada Corp), Tony Makuch (Kirkland Lake Gold), Chris Beer (RBC Global Asset Management), Jon Case (Sentry Investments) and Maria Smirnova (Sprott Asset Management).

About Red Cloud Securities:

Red Cloud Securities ("Red Cloud") is an exempt market dealer focused on providing unique and innovative financing alternatives, growth opportunities, and market exposure for select mining companies.

The Red Cloud team has a mix of technical and financial expertise with over 300 cumulative years of combined mining and corporate finance experience. Working as an extension of management, the Red Cloud team uses its global network of mining and capital markets professionals and extensive in-house experience in the many facets of the mining business to help companies identify sources of capital and quality actionable merger, acquisition and divestiture opportunities, and to generate and maintain important relationships with key investors.

