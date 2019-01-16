Red House B2B Marketing : Expands Leadership in Client Management and Creative

Atlanta marketing firm names VP of Client Management and new Creative Director

In support of the ever-evolving B2B marketing landscape, Red House B2B Marketing has further strengthened its management team by hiring two industry veterans to lead Client Management and Creative Services.

Citing client growth, driven particularly through its B2B digital marketing and data-driven technology services, the firm sought out experienced digital candidates to lead its client services and creative teams.

Amy Rodriguez was hired as Vice President of Client Management, and joins the firm with 20 years of experience that includes senior management roles at Arnold Worldwide, engauge, Organic, IQ Agency and Digitas. Rodriguez’s extensive background in digital marketing and brand management will further increase the firm’s ability to effectively help clients achieve their goals.

Alice Jankowski was hired as Creative Director, and joins the agency with 20 years of experience that includes leadership roles at IQ Agency, SapientNitro, Adrenaline and FCB Global. Jankowski has led cross-functional teams in the development of omni-channel marketing and branding campaigns, content strategy, social executions and mobile development, and is a thought leader on devising new ways to engage customers through digital experiences.

“We are constantly pushing the envelope with new and innovative ways to engage our B2B clients’ customers and prospects, with a seamless and personalized user experience that is increasingly digital,” said Joe Youngs, Senior Vice President and Head of Consulting Services at Red House. He added, “Amy and Alice bring a depth of skill and experience that is already making an impact on the strategic recommendations and breakthrough creative product that Red House delivers for clients.”

Red House B2B Marketing helps clients achieve their goals through strategic, data-driven marketing programs that drive positive results. The agency is a full-service firm offering integrated solutions like account-based marketing, content and digital marketing, and services such as analytics, automation, creative and website development. To learn more, visit www.redhouseb2b.com.

