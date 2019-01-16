Red House B2B Marketing : Expands Leadership in Client Management and Creative

In support of the ever-evolving B2B marketing landscape, Red House B2B
Marketing has further strengthened its management team by hiring two
industry veterans to lead Client Management and Creative Services.
Citing client growth, driven particularly through its B2B digital
marketing and data-driven technology services, the firm sought out
experienced digital candidates to lead its client services and creative
teams.
Amy Rodriguez was hired as Vice President of Client Management, and
joins the firm with 20 years of experience that includes senior
management roles at Arnold Worldwide, engauge, Organic, IQ Agency and
Digitas. Rodriguez’s extensive background in digital marketing and brand
management will further increase the firm’s ability to effectively help
clients achieve their goals.
Alice Jankowski was hired as Creative Director, and joins the agency
with 20 years of experience that includes leadership roles at IQ Agency,
SapientNitro, Adrenaline and FCB Global. Jankowski has led
cross-functional teams in the development of omni-channel marketing and
branding campaigns, content strategy, social executions and mobile
development, and is a thought leader on devising new ways to engage
customers through digital experiences.
“We are constantly pushing the envelope with new and innovative ways to
engage our B2B clients’ customers and prospects, with a seamless and
personalized user experience that is increasingly digital,” said Joe
Youngs, Senior Vice President and Head of Consulting Services at Red
House. He added, “Amy and Alice bring a depth of skill and experience
that is already making an impact on the strategic recommendations and
breakthrough creative product that Red House delivers for clients.”
Red House B2B Marketing helps clients achieve their goals through
strategic, data-driven marketing programs that drive positive results.
The agency is a full-service firm offering integrated solutions like
account-based marketing, content and digital marketing, and services
such as analytics, automation, creative and website development. To
learn more, visit www.redhouseb2b.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190116005067/en/