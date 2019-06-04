Red Lion Hotels : RLH Corporation to Open New Build Red Lion Hotel in Fort Valley, Georgia

DENVER, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RLH Corporation (NYSE:RLH) announced today the signing of a franchise license agreement for a new build 110 room Red Lion Hotel and Conference Center in Fort Valley, Georgia. Fort Valley is home to Fort Valley State University, a public historically black university (HBCU) and headquarters for the Blue Bird Bus Company.



The hotel will offer a pool, exercise room, plaques and tributes to local civil rights/civic leaders and a business center. The development surrounding the hotel will also feature a conference center, six screen movie theater and a restaurant/bar. The hotel and surrounding offerings are being developed by Kevin R. Hanna, Principal at Donaldson Development Group, LLC and are anticipated to open in 2021.

'We are looking forward to bringing Red Lion Hotels to Fort Valley, Georgia,' said RLH Corporation President of Global Development Paul Sacco. 'The history and diversity of Fort Valley is the perfect backdrop for Red Lion Hotels. Each of our Red Lion Hotel locations are passionate about sharing local knowledge and expertise all while providing friendly service and access to great adventures for our guests.'

To learn more about franchising with RLH Corporation, visit franchise.rlhco.com. We don't wait for the future. We create it.

About RLH Corporation

RLH Corporation is an innovative hotel company focused on the franchising, management and ownership of upscale, midscale and economy hotels. The company focuses on maximizing return on invested capital for hotel owners across North America through relevant brands, industry-leading technology and forward-thinking services. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.rlhco.com.

Social Media:

www.Facebook.com/myhellorewards

www.Twitter.com/myhellorewards

www.Instagram.com/myhellorewards

www.Linkedin.com/company/rlhco



Investor Relations Contact: Evelyn Infurna

Investor Relations

203-682-8265

investorrelations@rlhco.com

Media Contact:Dan Schacter

Senior Director, Social Engagement and Public Relations

509-777-6222

dan.schacter@rlhco.com

Source: RLHC (Red Lion Hotels Corporation