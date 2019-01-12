Red Maple : to Exhibit at NRF Big Show 2019

Press Kit Materials are Available at: http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/nrf-big-show-2019/RedMapleStagedPay/
About Red Maple
Red Maple™ develops turnkey solutions that natively expand capabilities
of Microsoft Dynamics™ AX and Dynamics 365. Red Maple also released a
credit card product for Axapta 2.5, Axapta 3.0, Axapta 4.0, Microsoft
Dynamics™ AX 2009, Microsoft Dynamics™ 2012 and Microsoft Dynamics 365
for Finance & Operations. Red Maple is launching StagedPay™, a
revolutionary two-step authentication for merchants to protect their
customer’s credit card information. It helps prevent theft and fraud in
case of a breach by locking up data separately and requiring multiple
keys to authenticate, verify and open the purchasing vault. The merchant
never has the entire credit card number but can still process charges on
the customer’s account securely, reducing risk of theft, fraud and cost
of PCI compliance.
