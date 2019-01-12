Red Maple : to Exhibit at NRF Big Show 2019

Press Kit Materials are Available at: http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/nrf-big-show-2019/RedMapleStagedPay/

Company: Red Maple Booth/Stand: 1028 Event: NRF Big Show 2019

Jan 13 - 15, 2019

New York, NY, US Web: http://stagedpay.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/redmaplesoftware/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/redmaple LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/red-maple/

About Red Maple

Red Maple™ develops turnkey solutions that natively expand capabilities of Microsoft Dynamics™ AX and Dynamics 365. Red Maple also released a credit card product for Axapta 2.5, Axapta 3.0, Axapta 4.0, Microsoft Dynamics™ AX 2009, Microsoft Dynamics™ 2012 and Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Finance & Operations. Red Maple is launching StagedPay™, a revolutionary two-step authentication for merchants to protect their customer’s credit card information. It helps prevent theft and fraud in case of a breach by locking up data separately and requiring multiple keys to authenticate, verify and open the purchasing vault. The merchant never has the entire credit card number but can still process charges on the customer’s account securely, reducing risk of theft, fraud and cost of PCI compliance.

