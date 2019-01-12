Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Red Maple : to Exhibit at NRF Big Show 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/12/2019 | 10:01am EST

Press Kit Materials are Available at: http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/nrf-big-show-2019/RedMapleStagedPay/

Company:   Red Maple
Booth/Stand: 1028
Event: NRF Big Show 2019
Jan 13 - 15, 2019
New York, NY, US
Web:

http://stagedpay.com

Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/redmaplesoftware/

Twitter:

https://twitter.com/redmaple

LinkedIn:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/red-maple/

About Red Maple

Red Maple™ develops turnkey solutions that natively expand capabilities of Microsoft Dynamics™ AX and Dynamics 365. Red Maple also released a credit card product for Axapta 2.5, Axapta 3.0, Axapta 4.0, Microsoft Dynamics™ AX 2009, Microsoft Dynamics™ 2012 and Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Finance & Operations. Red Maple is launching StagedPay™, a revolutionary two-step authentication for merchants to protect their customer’s credit card information. It helps prevent theft and fraud in case of a breach by locking up data separately and requiring multiple keys to authenticate, verify and open the purchasing vault. The merchant never has the entire credit card number but can still process charges on the customer’s account securely, reducing risk of theft, fraud and cost of PCI compliance.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:01aInspiry Smart Box debuts at CES, setting the stage for rapid growth of new and creative solutions in the world of payment
PR
11:01aLarson Electronics Releases 20-Amp Explosion Proof Emergency Stop Switch, CI/II/III, NEMA 4X, 600V
GL
10:54aNETCARE : 13 injured in Midrand taxi crash
AQ
10:49aPTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL : Adnoc awards offshore blocks to consortium
AQ
10:46aItalian senator says rules prevent Carige nationalisation - report
RE
10:29aXiaomi to invest over 10 bln yuan in AI, IoT over next five years
AQ
10:27aASIAN CUP 2019 : Loss of Juventus target Han Kwang-song does not unsettle North Korea
AQ
10:27aKUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE KSC : KUNA main news for Saturday, January 12, 2018
AQ
10:19aTESLA : GM's Cadillac will introduce EV in fight against Tesla - sources
AQ
10:19aDAIMLER : Geely says it has not sold Daimler shares, denies Bloomberg report
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : NISSAN MOTOR : A Top Nissan Executive And Ghosn Ally Resigns
2CHINA RESOURCES BEER HOLDINGS CO LTD : AB InBev considers partial IPO of Asian business -bankers
3APPLE : Slashed profit expectations may set stage for gains
4SOGOU INC : SOGOU : Named "Global AI Industry Top Brand of the Year" by IDG
5MAXIMIZER SOFTWARE I : MAXIMIZER SOFTWARE I : McCall City Council Unanimously Votes to Take Pause on Midas Gol..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.