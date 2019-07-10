Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Red Mountain Scientific Raises $500K in Seed Funding

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/10/2019 | 03:25pm EDT

Fort Collins, Colorado, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Mountain Scientific (RMS), an image intelligence platform for infrastructure management, announced that it has raised an additional $500K in Seed Funding led by a select group of private equity investors. The majority of participants in the round were existing investors. This brings the total funding raised by RMS to $1.5M.

The new funding will accelerate roll-out of advanced feature enhancements to RMS’s product platform and extend the company’s capabilities of delivering maximum value to telecommunication carriers, tower ownership groups, and engineering firms that the company serves throughout the wireless infrastructure industry.

“We have been able to leverage the latest technology to make the acquisition of image data easier, the visualization more insightful, and the utilization of field and in-house engineering resources more effective,” said Mike Moses, CEO and founder of RMS. “We’re extremely fortunate to have a robust and talented team that’s relentless in applying AI, image analytics, and visualization tools to our software. They’ve created an unparalleled user experience for the management of wireless infrastructure assets.”

RMS initially entered the market with Skyli, an app that automates drone flights for inspection of cell tower assets. RMS then launched Summit, a cloud-hosted, end-to-end tower management solution for image annotation, visualization, and reporting.

Red Mountain Scientific was founded in February 2017 as a client company of Innosphere, the premier science and technology incubator in Colorado. RMS has clients and partners across the entire wireless industry landscape, including: telecommunication carriers; tower ownership groups; and engineering firms. RMS is active in the National Association of Tower Erectors (NATE), the Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA), and is a founding member of the Colorado AI Initiative.

Attachments 

Mike Moses
Red Mountain Scientific
970.306.7407
info@redmountainscientific.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:07pSIMULATIONS PLUS : Reports Third Quarter FY2019 Financial Results
BU
04:07pTERRENO REALTY CORPORATION : Announces Quarterly Operating, Investment and Capital Markets Activity
BU
04:07pLIFE STORAGE, INC. : Announces Date and Time of 2nd Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
04:06pSLEEP NUMBER CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:06pSINOVAC BIOTECH : Reports Unaudited First Quarter 2019 Financial Results
BU
04:06pFACTSET RESEARCH : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:06pPhoto Release -- Tom Stevenson, Founder and President of WSFS Bank's Cash Connect®, to Retire Late 2019
GL
04:06pWSFS FINANCIAL : Photo Release -- Tom Stevenson, Founder and President of WSFS Bank's Cash Connect®, to Retire Late 2019
AQ
04:06pPRICESMART : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:06pTTM Technologies, Inc. To Conduct Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call July 31, 2019
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S., China to relaunch talks with little changed since deal fell apart
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Partners With Yes Bank on Biometric Payment
3OUTOKUMPU : Outokumpu – Publishing of the second-quarter 2019 results
4TOTAL : Total Sells U.K. Assets to Petrogas for $635 Million
5MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC : MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL : UPS PROFIT MARGIN IN FIRST HALF

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About