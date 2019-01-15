Red Mountain Weight Loss : Expands to Dallas-Ft. Worth

Red
Mountain Weight Loss, an Arizona-based leader in non-surgical and
sustainable medical weight loss, is bringing their revolutionary
patented medical weight loss programs to North Texas residents. The four
locations in Plano, Frisco, McKinney and Southlake will open in March
and provide expert care under the direction of bariatric physicians. All
will be staffed by medical professionals and offer their individualized,
medically-proven weight loss programs and solutions that help patients
lose weight quickly, safely, without surgery, and in a spa-like
environment.
Red Mountain Weight Loss Founder, Dr. Suzanne Bentz, has a local tie to
the area—she’s a graduate of TCU and received her Doctorate from North
Texas Health Science Center. Expanding her company’s offerings into the
Dallas-Ft. Worth market was a natural fit.
“Since 1997 when I first started Red Mountain Weight Loss, I knew I
wanted to grow the company beyond our Arizona roots. Expanding our
operations to the Dallas-Ft. Worth area made a lot of sense to me from a
target market perspective,” stated Dr. Bentz. “I still maintain many
lifelong connections and friendships here and providing jobs and
opportunity to the area is a way of giving back to a community that’s
meant so much to me, personally.”
While there are no shortages of weight loss regimens, Red Mountain
Weight Loss’ program includes several key differentiators. For over 20
years, the company has become the leader in nonsurgical methods of
sustainable medical weight loss by providing expert care under the
direction of bariatric physicians. Red Mountain Weight Loss treats the
whole patient, supplying them with tools that help with lifelong
success. Red Mountain Weight Loss is the inventor of RM3, a
comprehensive 3-step program featuring a patented prescription
medication that offers rapid weight loss and lifetime maintenance, as
well as RM Lifestyle, a flexible weight loss and maintenance program.
Tens of thousands of patients have subscribed to the individualized
medically-proven programs. The individualized care is designed to meet
each patient’s needs and offers a unique collection of services and
products for effective weight loss and weight maintenance.
Every program and solution offered includes meal plans that are
sustainable, consisting of real, fresh foods that patients can find at
their local grocery store. Patients don’t feel starved or deprived on
Red Mountain Weight Loss programs.
New for Dallas-Ft. Worth, Red Mountain Weight Loss will introduce two
new proprietary appetite suppressant prescriptions. Phen XR and D-XR are
Red Mountain Weight Loss’ proprietary blends, featuring an extended
release formula, resulting in longer duration with less side effects
than the commercial versions. Both are patent pending.
Red Mountain Weight Loss is for individuals wanting to shed 10 to 100
pounds or more and is especially geared to those who have tried other
programs and failed to keep the weight off. There are no contracts, no
clubs, no membership and best of all—no judgements. All patients receive
a one-on-one consultation that includes lab work, medical history, body
composition analysis, weight history, trials and failures with weight
loss, the current lifestyle of the patient and their weight loss goals.
Patients are welcome to begin and end the program at any time.
Along with Red Mountain Weight Loss programs, they offer a variety of
medical-grade vitamins and supplements and an assortment of food and
beverages at their locations.
For more information, please visit www.redmountainweightloss.com.
