Red Mountain Weight Loss : Expands to Dallas-Ft. Worth

Arizona-based company offers rapid medical weight loss and lifetime maintenance

Red Mountain Weight Loss, an Arizona-based leader in non-surgical and sustainable medical weight loss, is bringing their revolutionary patented medical weight loss programs to North Texas residents. The four locations in Plano, Frisco, McKinney and Southlake will open in March and provide expert care under the direction of bariatric physicians. All will be staffed by medical professionals and offer their individualized, medically-proven weight loss programs and solutions that help patients lose weight quickly, safely, without surgery, and in a spa-like environment.

Red Mountain Weight Loss Founder, Dr. Suzanne Bentz, has a local tie to the area—she’s a graduate of TCU and received her Doctorate from North Texas Health Science Center. Expanding her company’s offerings into the Dallas-Ft. Worth market was a natural fit.

“Since 1997 when I first started Red Mountain Weight Loss, I knew I wanted to grow the company beyond our Arizona roots. Expanding our operations to the Dallas-Ft. Worth area made a lot of sense to me from a target market perspective,” stated Dr. Bentz. “I still maintain many lifelong connections and friendships here and providing jobs and opportunity to the area is a way of giving back to a community that’s meant so much to me, personally.”

While there are no shortages of weight loss regimens, Red Mountain Weight Loss’ program includes several key differentiators. For over 20 years, the company has become the leader in nonsurgical methods of sustainable medical weight loss by providing expert care under the direction of bariatric physicians. Red Mountain Weight Loss treats the whole patient, supplying them with tools that help with lifelong success. Red Mountain Weight Loss is the inventor of RM3, a comprehensive 3-step program featuring a patented prescription medication that offers rapid weight loss and lifetime maintenance, as well as RM Lifestyle, a flexible weight loss and maintenance program. Tens of thousands of patients have subscribed to the individualized medically-proven programs. The individualized care is designed to meet each patient’s needs and offers a unique collection of services and products for effective weight loss and weight maintenance.

Every program and solution offered includes meal plans that are sustainable, consisting of real, fresh foods that patients can find at their local grocery store. Patients don’t feel starved or deprived on Red Mountain Weight Loss programs.

New for Dallas-Ft. Worth, Red Mountain Weight Loss will introduce two new proprietary appetite suppressant prescriptions. Phen XR and D-XR are Red Mountain Weight Loss’ proprietary blends, featuring an extended release formula, resulting in longer duration with less side effects than the commercial versions. Both are patent pending.

Red Mountain Weight Loss is for individuals wanting to shed 10 to 100 pounds or more and is especially geared to those who have tried other programs and failed to keep the weight off. There are no contracts, no clubs, no membership and best of all—no judgements. All patients receive a one-on-one consultation that includes lab work, medical history, body composition analysis, weight history, trials and failures with weight loss, the current lifestyle of the patient and their weight loss goals. Patients are welcome to begin and end the program at any time.

Along with Red Mountain Weight Loss programs, they offer a variety of medical-grade vitamins and supplements and an assortment of food and beverages at their locations.

For more information, please visit www.redmountainweightloss.com.

Red Mountain Weight Loss clinics are in Arizona and Texas. Further information is available at www.redmountainweightloss.com or on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

About Red Mountain Weight Loss

Since 1995, Red Mountain Weight Loss has become the leader in non-surgical methods of sustainable medical weight loss, providing expert care under the direction of bariatric physicians. Founded by Dr. Suzanne Bentz, board-certified in obesity medicine and weight management, Red Mountain Weight Loss has provided professional care for tens of thousands of patients. Their medically proven programs are individualized to meet every patient’s needs and offer a unique collection of services and products for effective weight loss and weight maintenance. Red Mountain Weight Loss is the inventor of RM3, a comprehensive 3-step program featuring a patented prescription medication that offers rapid weight loss and lifetime maintenance, as well as RM Lifestyle, a flexible weight loss and maintenance program. Red Mountain Weight Loss clinics are in Arizona and Texas. Further information is available at www.RedMountainWeightLoss.com or on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190115005898/en/