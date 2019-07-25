Red River : Charitable Foundation Hosts 13th Annual Charity Golf Classic

Organization Awards STEM Scholarships and Launches Jeff Sessions Memorial Scholarship in Honor of Late CEO

Red River Charitable Foundation (RRCF), a 501(c)3 supporting veterans and students, hosted its 13th Annual Charity Golf Classic at the Quechee Club’s two championship golf courses in Vermont on July 18. The yearly tournament is RRCF’s primary fundraiser and celebrates the recipients of the organization’s science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) scholarship program.

“The Annual Golf Classic is more than a fun day on the greens, it allows RRCF to continue to fulfill our mission to positively impact our community,” said Kim Vacca, Director of the Red River Charitable Foundation. “We are so proud to award scholarships to such diligent and passionate students from all across New Hampshire and Vermont, and we are thankful for the continued generosity from our technology partners and local businesses that participated and sponsored.”

At the event, Red River COO Dan McGee announced a new scholarship in honor of its late CEO, Jeff Sessions. The Jeff Sessions Memorial Scholarship will support veterans and active duty service members transitioning to civilian IT careers. To learn more about the scholarship, visit https://redrivercharitablefoundation.com/jeff-sessions-memorial-scholarship/.

“Jeff was an ardent supporter of our military, and believed it was our responsibility and purpose to serve those who served our country,” said McGee. “He believed that technology could be transformational – both in its use and as a career. This scholarship program will preserve Jeff’s legacy by giving new opportunities to veterans and active duty military who demonstrate the drive, purpose and passion that Jeff embodied.”

RRCF’s six student scholarship recipients and their families were the guests of honor at the banquet following the golf tournament. The scholarship recipients underwent a rigorous vetting process and received monetary awards from RRCF for college tuition and books. The students were also gifted new Dell laptops, printers, keyboards, monitors and backpacks.

This year’s scholarship recipients included six students from New Hampshire and Vermont area high schools. From Windsor High School two students were recognized. Christina Gregory is headed to Oregon State University to study Environmental Science, and Ryland Richardson will attend Norwich University to study Mechanical Engineering. Sarah Putnam from Fall Mountain Regional High School will be attending the University of Massachusetts Lowell to major in Mechanical Engineering. Karsten Kleyensteuber of Stevens High School is headed to Dartmouth College to study Mechanical Engineering. From Sunapee High School, Blaise O'Mara will be attending the University of New Hampshire to study Electrical Engineering. And Aditi Jogdand of Lebanon High School is headed to the University of Connecticut to study Biomedical Engineering and Neuroscience.

Dell Technologies was the major corporate sponsor and student technology provider. Other event sponsors included Acacia Partners, Adapture, Alcon Partners, Aptris, BoliColi, Cisco, Claremont Savings Bank, Clearbridge Tech, Colossal Contracting, Competitive Range Solutions, Crown Point Cabinetry, Eaton, Elite Technical, Ezra Company, Hersey Insurance, Holland & Knight, HPE, Juniper/Mist, Kubota, Mascoma Savings Bank, Mutual of Omaha, Northeast Delta Dental, Panasonic, Propel Marketing Group, Pure Storage, RSM, Tech Force, the Boston Bruins Foundation, The Richards Group, Townline Equipment, Unanet, Veeam, Wells Fargo and 47 Brand.

About the Red River Charitable Foundation

RRCF provides opportunities for students in middle school through college interested in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) fields with scholarships, internships, mentoring and donations of IT equipment. RRCF also supports U.S. military veterans transitioning to civilian life. For more information, visit www.redrivercharitablefoundation.com.

About Red River

Red River brings together the ideal combination of talent, partners and products to disrupt the status quo in technology and drive success for business and government in ways previously unattainable. Red River serves organizations well beyond traditional technology integration, bringing more than 20 years of experience and mission-critical expertise in security, networking, analytics, collaboration, mobility and cloud solutions. Learn more at www.redriver.com.

