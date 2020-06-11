Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Red River : Ranks #49 on CRN's 2020 Solution Provider 500 List

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/11/2020 | 12:17pm EDT

Red River, a technology transformation company, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Red River to its 2020 Solution Provider 500 list. The Solution Provider 500 is CRN’s annual ranking of the largest technology integrators, solution providers and IT consultants in North America by revenue. Red River ranked 49 on this year’s list, up 15 spots from last year.

The Solution Provider 500 is CRN’s predominant channel partner award list, serving as the industry standard for recognition of the most successful solution provider companies in the channel since 1995. The complete list will be published on CRN.com, making it readily available to vendors seeking out top solution providers to partner with.

“Red River is proud to be named to CRN’s Solution Provider 500 List for the 18th consecutive year,” said Alan Dumas, CEO for Red River. “Our consistent placement and continued rise within the SP500 is a testament to how well our business has adapted to changing market conditions and delivered value, innovation and ROI for our customers.”

“CRN’s Solution Provider 500 list showcases the top IT channel partner organizations across North America,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “This year, companies on this list represent a combined revenue of $393 billion, a data point that underscores the impact and influence these solution providers have on the IT industry. On behalf of The Channel Company, I’d like to congratulate these companies for their outstanding contributions to the growth and success of our industry.”

CRN’s complete 2020 Solution Provider 500 list is available online at www.CRN.com/SP500 and a sample from the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

About Red River
Red River brings together the ideal combination of talent, partners and products to disrupt the status quo in technology and drive success for business and government in ways previously unattainable. Red River serves organizations well beyond traditional technology integration, bringing 25 years of experience and mission-critical expertise in security, networking, analytics, collaboration, mobility and cloud solutions. Learn more at redriver.com.  

About the Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:08pCREE : Yutong Group to Deliver Its First Electric Bus in China to Use Silicon Carbide in Powertrain
PU
01:08pZION OIL & GAS INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
01:07pU.S. auto suppliers cheer as carmakers relaunch, but long-term worries remain
RE
01:07pREALOGY : Guaranteed Rate Donates $3.4 Million to Feeding America, Helping to Provide 34 Million Meals to People in Need
PR
01:07pNestle Board Approves Switch in Water Business Strategy
DJ
01:06pCHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK : Huawei Holds Global FSI Summit 2020 online
AQ
01:06p5TH PLANET GAMES A/S : 28-2020 5th Planet Games A/S - Notice convening Annual General Meeting
AQ
01:06pFISHER & PAYKEL : Launches Integrated Wine Column
BU
01:05pANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
01:05pSS&C TECHNOLOGIES ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : U.S. companies vow to fight racism but face critics on diversity
2INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : British Airways turns to Damien H..
3NOKIA OYJ : Nokia Names Marco Wiren CFO, Replacing Kristian Pullola
4UNICREDIT S.P.A. : UNICREDIT SPA : Gets a Neutral rating from JP Morgan
5JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V. : Europe's Just Eat Takeaway to buy Grubhub for $7.3 billion

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group