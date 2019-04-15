Red Rocks Global Listed Private Equity (GLPE) Index Gains 14.59% in Q1-2019 as Private Company Growth Outpaces Public Markets

Red Rocks Capital announced today that its Global Listed Private Equity (GLPE) Index advanced during Q1-2019, up 14.59%. The gain was driven by strong private company growth along with attractive listed private equity (LPE) public valuations.

During the 10 years since the Great Financial Crisis, the GLPE Index has outperformed global all-cap and small-mid cap public equities, global REITs, and global hedge funds, with annualized returns of 17.22%.

“Unlike indices that attempt to replicate the performance of private equity, the GLPE index is comprised of global listed private equity companies that each manage a portfolio of private companies, enhancing them over time, and eventually selling them or taking them public after 7-10 years,” said Richard Baker, Red Rocks GLPE Index Product Manager. “The GLPE Index provides access to a different source of returns from public equities – access to fast growing small- and mid-sized private companies, backed by the balance sheets and know-how of global listed private equity firms.”

Annualized Returns Q1 2019 1 Year 3 Year 5 Year 10 Year Global Listed Private Equity (GLPE) Index 14.59% -0.97% 10.99% 5.68% 17.22% MSCI All Country World Index 12.33% 3.16% 11.32% 7.06% 12.62% MSCI All Country World Small-Midcap Index 13.29% -1.18% 9.99% 6.15% 14.10% S&P Global REIT Index 14.06% 13.93% 4.48% 6.64% 14.84% HFRX Global Hedge Fund Index 2.60% -3.32% 1.95% -0.30% 1.74%

Source: Bloomberg, as of 3/31/2019

About The Red Rocks Global Listed Private (GLPE) Index

Comprised of 40 to 75 listed private equity companies, the GLPE Index provides broad exposure to the growth and returns generated by thousands of private companies. For more information, visit the GLPE index website, www.glpeindex.com

Important Disclosures

This information has been prepared by Red Rocks Capital from data believed to be reliable, but no representation is made as to accuracy or completeness. The results portrayed reflect the reinvestment of dividends and other earnings. The index included securities that track the performance of private equity firms that are publicly traded.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Index returns shown are not reflective of actual investor performance or do they reflect fees and expenses applicable to investing.

Global Listed Private Equity (GLPE) Index: designed to track the performance of private equity firms which are publicly traded on any nationally recognized exchange worldwide.

MSCI All Country World Index: a market capitalization weighted index designed to provide a broad measure of equity-market performance throughout the world.

MSCI All Country World Small-Midcap Index: captures mid and small cap representation across 23 Developed Markets (DM) and 24 Emerging Markets.

S&P Global REIT Index: a comprehensive benchmark of publicly traded equity REITs listed in both developed and emerging markets.

HFRX Global Hedge Fund Index: An index designed to be representative of the overall composition of the hedge fund universe, based on defined and predetermined rules and objective criteria to select and rebalance components to maximize representation of the Hedge Fund Universe.

One cannot invest directly in an index.

None of the information contained here constitutes a solicitation, offer, opinion, or recommendation by Red Rocks Capital LLC to buy or sell any security, or to provide legal, tax, accounting, or investment advice or services regarding the profitability or suitability of any security or investment.

