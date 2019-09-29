Red Star Macalline : ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE VOLUNTARY PARTICIPATION OF SOME DIRECTORS, SUPERVISORS AND SENIOR MANAGEMENT IN THE SHAREHOLDING INCREASE PLAN OF THE COMPANY

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Red Star Macalline Group Corporation Ltd.

紅星美凱龍家居集團股份有限公司

(A sino-foreign joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1528)

ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE VOLUNTARY PARTICIPATION

OF SOME DIRECTORS, SUPERVISORS AND SENIOR

MANAGEMENT IN THE SHAREHOLDING INCREASE PLAN

OF THE COMPANY

This announcement is issued in accordance with Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").

Some Directors, the senior management and the chairman of the Supervisory Committee of Red Star Macalline Group Corporation Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") proposed to increase their respective shareholdings in the public A Shares of the Company (hereinafter referred to as the "Shares") by way as permitted by the trading system of the Shanghai Stock Exchange from 30 September 2019 to 31 March 2020. The total amount to be used for this shareholding increase will not be less than RMB81.00 million but not exceeding RMB97.20 million. This shareholding increase does not have a low end but a high end for price of RMB22.9.

There may be risks that this shareholding increase plan may not be fully implemented due to changes in the capital market and other factors.

There may be risks that this shareholding increase plan may not be fully implemented in the case of failure of some Directors, the senior management and the chairman of the Supervisory Committee to obtain enough funds for shareholding increase where they adopted the way of self- raised funds to finance it.