Red Star Macalline : CBB Treasury Bills Oversubscribed (November 25th, 2019)

Published on 25 November 2019

Manama, Bahrain 25th November 2019 - This week's BD 70 million issue of Government Treasury Bills has been oversubscribed by 101%.

The bills, carrying a maturity of 91 days, are issued by the CBB, on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The issue date of the bills is 27th November 2019 and the maturity date is 26th February 2020.

The weighted average rate of interest is 2.57% compared to 2.59% for the previous issue on 13th November 2019.

The approximate average price for the issue was 99.354% with the lowest accepted price being 99.345%.

This is issue No. 1783 (ISIN BH0003433503) of Government Treasury Bills. With this, the total outstanding value of Government Treasury Bills is BD 2.110 billion.

