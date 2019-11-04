RedBlack :'s New Multi-Tier Modeling Capabilities Empower Advisors to Reduce Model Management While Increasing Portfolio Flexibility

Company Also Introduces New Capital Gains Budgeting Feature for Advisors with Tax-Sensitive Clients

RedBlack, the independent market leader for portfolio rebalancing and trading, today announced a new software release that includes a powerful new tool for investment management: multi-tier portfolio modeling capabilities, which give large advisors with sophisticated modeling requirements even greater flexibility to address specific portfolio needs. RedBlack (Booth 312) will demo its multi-tier models at Schwab IMPACT 2019 Nov. 4-7 at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California.

The customizable feature expands RedBlack’s two-tier model-of-models structure, allowing a build-out of up to 250 tiers. This streamlines the process for advisors who are managing multiple models either for specific client scenarios or advisor security preferences. Sleeve swaps and portfolio-level overrides give investment firms maximum control over security selection for a given asset allocation preference.

RedBlack’s latest software release also includes Capital Gains Budgets, a new feature designed for advisors with tax-sensitive clients. It gives advisors the ability to automatically set budgets for short-term, long-term or combined capital gains based on a dollar value or as a percentage of the overall portfolio. During rebalances, the software will alert advisors if a trade is at risk of breaching a pre-specified budget, considering short-term and long-term gains, capital loss carryovers and gains generated from the orders themselves.

“Our new multi-tier models give advisors the increased flexibility to build out their models on a client-by-client basis in a way that precisely matches their strategic approach to portfolio management,” said John Grimaldi, Chief Operating Officer for RedBlack. “Our new Capital Gains Budgets feature ensures rebalancing and trading remain in sync with the client’s tax requirements. Combined with features such as target overrides, location preferences, equivalents and restrictions, RedBlack has what we believe is the most powerful target-generation and tax-aware rebalancing solution in the industry.”

About RedBlack

RedBlack provides investment professionals with the rebalancing, order management and trading solutions required to manage complex portfolios. At our core is a disciplined focus on client-driven design, innovative technology and agile delivery to ensure that our solutions continuously evolve to meet the demands of our clients and the industry. Intuitive software, personalized training, and dedicated support deliver an immediate return on investment. Our clients include single and multi-family offices, wealth advisors, large financial institutions, trust companies, registered investment advisors, pension funds and foundations representing more than $500 billion in assets under management. For more information, please visit www.redblacksoftware.com.

