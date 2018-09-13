RedLock : Named a Rising Star in the Forbes Cloud 100

RedLock,
the Cloud Threat Defense company, today announced that it has been named
one of 20 Rising Stars as part of the Forbes
2018 Cloud 100, the definitive list of the top 100 private cloud
companies in the world, published by Forbes
in collaboration with Bessemer
Venture Partners and Salesforce
Ventures. The 20 Rising Stars represent young, high-growth and
category-leading cloud companies who have raised less than $25 million
to date and are poised to join the Cloud 100 ranks.
“At RedLock, our mission has always been to help organizations mitigate
the cloud security and compliance risks that threaten their ability to
drive digital business,” said Varun Badhwar, CEO and co-founder at
RedLock. “It’s an honor to be recognized by Forbes as one of the 20
Rising Stars in the cloud industry. We’re proud of the positive industry
response we’ve received from customers and partners, and look forward to
continue accelerating the journey to public cloud for companies around
the globe.”
“This year’s list of 20 Rising Stars represent some of the brightest
minds in the trillion-dollar software industry,” said Byron Deeter, top
cloud investor and partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. “We have
already seen nine past Rising Stars winners go on to become members of
the exclusive Cloud 100, and it is likely that the next wave of great
cloud companies will come from this list. Each of the 2018 Rising Stars
deserves to be recognized for their innovation and bright futures.”
“The 20 Rising Stars list includes cloud companies that are developing
cutting-edge technology,” said Matt Garratt, Managing Partner,
Salesforce Ventures. “We see great potential for these companies in the
future on the top 100 list and are excited to watch them as they
innovate industries around the world.”
The Forbes 2018 Cloud 100 and 20 Rising Stars lists are published online
at www.forbes.com/cloud100
and will appear in the September 2018 issue of Forbes magazine.
