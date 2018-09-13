RedLock : Named a Rising Star in the Forbes Cloud 100

Coveted award validates RedLock’s innovative, holistic approach to public cloud security

RedLock, the Cloud Threat Defense company, today announced that it has been named one of 20 Rising Stars as part of the Forbes 2018 Cloud 100, the definitive list of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, published by Forbes in collaboration with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures. The 20 Rising Stars represent young, high-growth and category-leading cloud companies who have raised less than $25 million to date and are poised to join the Cloud 100 ranks.

“At RedLock, our mission has always been to help organizations mitigate the cloud security and compliance risks that threaten their ability to drive digital business,” said Varun Badhwar, CEO and co-founder at RedLock. “It’s an honor to be recognized by Forbes as one of the 20 Rising Stars in the cloud industry. We’re proud of the positive industry response we’ve received from customers and partners, and look forward to continue accelerating the journey to public cloud for companies around the globe.”

“This year’s list of 20 Rising Stars represent some of the brightest minds in the trillion-dollar software industry,” said Byron Deeter, top cloud investor and partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. “We have already seen nine past Rising Stars winners go on to become members of the exclusive Cloud 100, and it is likely that the next wave of great cloud companies will come from this list. Each of the 2018 Rising Stars deserves to be recognized for their innovation and bright futures.”

“The 20 Rising Stars list includes cloud companies that are developing cutting-edge technology,” said Matt Garratt, Managing Partner, Salesforce Ventures. “We see great potential for these companies in the future on the top 100 list and are excited to watch them as they innovate industries around the world.”

The Forbes 2018 Cloud 100 and 20 Rising Stars lists are published online at www.forbes.com/cloud100 and will appear in the September 2018 issue of Forbes magazine.

