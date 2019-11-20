Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

RedPoint Global Takes Top Spot as the Most Comprehensive Customer Data Platform in CDP Institute Vendor Comparison Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/20/2019 | 09:09am EST

For the second consecutive year, RedPoint leads 33 CDP vendors as the only platform to provide all features and capabilities measured by the vendor-neutral organization

RedPoint Global, a top provider of customer data platform and customer engagement technologies, today announced that for the second consecutive year, it has been positioned as the most comprehensive customer data platform (CDP) in the CDP Institute Vendor Comparison Report. The Customer Data Platform Institute is a vendor-neutral organization dedicated to helping marketers manage customer data.

The CDP Vendor Comparison Report presents a side-by-side comparison of key features that differentiate CDP vendors. RedPoint Global is described as having the most extensive offering in the report – outperforming all other 32 vendors evaluated. Of the companies assessed by the CDP Institute, RedPoint Global was the only vendor that met the criteria for every capability and feature measured in the report.

“Creating a personalized experience for the always-on, connected customer requires a complete understanding of their preferences and behaviors,” said John Nash, Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer at RedPoint Global. “To achieve this, brands must know all that is knowable about each customer and have the ability to make dynamic decisions in the moment, taking into account the totality of available customer data. Innovative brands use RedPoint’s platform to bring all customer data together, automate machine learning and drive consistent real-time engagement across all touchpoints. RedPoint technology successfully drives unparalleled revenue growth for brands, empowering them to deliver relevant, timely and individualized messages. Our position as the most comprehensive CDP in this report validates our mission of helping marketers lead their markets.”

The experience a brand delivers has emerged as the single most important differentiator in today’s competitive landscape – and CDPs play a critical role. Accordingly, the CDP industry sustained strong growth through 2018, adding 29 vendors and $173 million in funding. Revenue for 2019 is expected to exceed $1 billion, according to the CDP Industry Report.

With the RedPoint Customer Data Platform, businesses create and persist a golden record for each customer: a singular, accurate and continuously updated enterprise view of a customer. This holistic view is fundamental to orchestrating the most relevant messages and actions that underpin the type of personalized customer experience today’s consumers demand.

RedPoint Global is a founding member and gold sponsor of the Customer Data Platform Institute. To view the full CDP Institute report, please visit https://www.cdpinstitute.org/DL966-CDPI-CDP-Vendor-Comparison/.

About RedPoint Global, Inc.

RedPoint Global’s software solutions empower brands to transform how customer experience is delivered. RedPoint Global’s solutions provide a single point of control to connect all customer data, determine next best actions in real-time and orchestrate interactions across all enterprise touchpoints. Companies of all sizes trust RedPoint Global to deliver highly personalized and contextually relevant experiences that optimize customer engagement. RedPoint Global is how leading marketers lead markets. For more information, visit www.redpointglobal.com or email contact.us@redpointglobal.com.

About the CDP Institute

The Customer Data Platform Institute provides vendor-neutral information about issues, methods, and technologies for creating unified, persistent customer databases. Activities include publishing of educational materials, news about industry developments, creation of best practice guides, a directory of industry vendors, and consulting on related issues. For more information, visit www.cdpinstitute.org.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:33aALLERGAN : Form 8.3 -
DJ
09:32aUNITEDHEALTH : Thinking about trading options or stock in Facebook, Microsoft, Roku, Square, or UnitedHealth Group?
PR
09:32aVISA : Thinking about buying stock in Aurora Cannabis, Advanced Micro Devices, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Nike, or Visa?
PR
09:32aSPENDEDGE : Forecasts a Spend Growth of over USD 8 Billion for the Caustic Soda Market
BU
09:31aBioTeam Promotes Industry Veteran Dr. Ari Berman to CEO
BU
09:31aBIOCATCH : Now Available for Direct Purchase and Activation on Microsoft Azure Marketplace
BU
09:31aCANADABIS CAPITAL INC. INTRODUCES CANNABIS ROOT-INFUSED PRODUCT LINE : Stigma Roots
AQ
09:31aARBORCROWD : Investors Receive Strong Returns on the Sale of Quarry Station Apartments
BU
09:31aCALIFORNIA LIFE SCIENCES ASSOCIATION : (CLSA) Adds Leaders from AbbVie, Merck and Lasana Partners to Board of Directors
BU
09:31aMEDIA ALERT : New Signal Sciences Retail E-commerce Report Unveils Top Web Attack Methods, Patterns and Defensive Measures
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : says 2017 audit of Singapore unit not concluded due to probe
2SWEDBANK : SWEDBANK : to investigate report of possible U.S. sanctions breach
3FEVERTREE DRINKS PLC : FEVERTREE DRINKS : warns on revenue as UK retail spending cools
4EUROSTOXX : Trade friction, oil drive European shares to worst day in six weeks
5ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : gets in touch with its feminine side for ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group