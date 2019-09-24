Log in
RedSeal Recognized by Multiple Industry Publications for Growth Potential, Cyber Risk Modeling and Thought Leadership

09/24/2019 | 02:21pm EDT

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedSeal (www.redseal.net) today announced that it has received three new awards recognizing its executive leadership, cyber risk modeling platform capabilities and the company’s overall growth potential. 

The following organizations have honored RedSeal in this latest round of award of wins:

  • SC Media named RedSeal Chairman and CEO Ray Rothrock a winner in the Thought Leader category of the SC Reboot Leadership Awards. Rothrock was selected for his efforts to drive resilience as a cyber security strategy and further improve the level of security across both public and private enterprises. Celebrated as a team player – who is both a strategic thinker and a doer – Rothrock’s work to create solutions, establish standards, and initiate best practices has greatly contributed to the cybersecurity industry as a whole.
  • Cyber Defense Magazine’s Black Unicorn Award, whose judges included Robert Herjavec of Shark Tank and Dave DeWalt founder of NightDragon Security, selected RedSeal as a  candidate with the potential to reach a $1 billion market value. Criteria to become a Black Unicorn includes a proven, dedicated and passionate leadership team, combined with an in-demand, innovative cyber security solution, and harmonious execution.
  • Security Today’s New Product of the Year Award chose RedSeal’s cyber risk modeling platform as the best Risk Management Software for its outstanding platform development achievements. The award recognized RedSeal as the only U.S. government certified platform that can create a network model across complex hybrid data centers –including cloud, SDN and on-premise environments.

“It has been a terrific year for RedSeal, marked by the equity investment from Symphony Technology Group (STG) in April to further accelerate our growth,” said Julie Parrish, COO and CMO at RedSeal. “We have received eleven awards this year – recognizing our platform, leadership team and endorsing our opportunity. I am delighted to see that in addition to our product awards, CEO and Chairman Ray Rothrock has been acknowledged for his thought-leadership efforts.”

About RedSeal

RedSeal’s cyber risk modeling platform for hybrid environments is the foundation for enabling enterprises to be resilient to cyber events across public cloud, private cloud and physical network environments. RedSeal helps customers understand their network from the inside out – providing actionable intelligence, situational awareness and a Digital Resilience Score to help enterprises measure and improve their resilience. Government agencies and Global 2000 companies around the world rely on RedSeal to help them validate their overall security posture, accelerate investigation and improve the productivity of their security and network teams. RedSeal is headquartered in San Jose, California. Follow RedSeal on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contact:
Dean Fisk, Finn Partners
+1 (707) 292-4201
dean.fisk@finnpartners.com

RedSeal and the RedSeal logo are trademarks of RedSeal, Inc. All other names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

© GlobeNewswire 2019
