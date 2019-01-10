RedShelf : Taps Scott Smith as Company's First Chief Revenue Officer

CHICAGO, Jan. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RedShelf , an EdTech company working to make education more affordable and effective through digital content delivery, today announced that Scott Smith has joined the team as its first Chief Revenue Officer. Smith comes to RedShelf with more than 20 years of experience leading businesses that serve the education market.

"Scott's background and track record leading high-growth, high-impact educational organizations will be an invaluable asset during the next chapter of development for RedShelf," said Greg Fenton, CEO of RedShelf. "We strive to play a meaningful role in helping the industry evolve, and Scott's perspective and expertise will enable us to continue to advance on that vision."

RedShelf grew dramatically last year, leading to a $25 million Series C funding round in October and being ranked #121 on the Inc. 500's list of the fastest-growing businesses in America. RedShelf was also named one of the 2018 Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America by Entrepreneur Magazine. In 2018 the organization grew its staff by 25 percent and plans for continuous team expansion throughout 2019.

"RedShelf has become a critical component of the higher education ecosystem in a short amount of time, and their growth is a function of the unique value they have been providing to all of the stakeholders in the digital education supply chain," said Scott Smith, RedShelf's CRO. "I'm thrilled to be joining the executive team to work alongside them to shape strategies to drive continued, fast-paced growth and help make education more efficient through great software."

Smith most recently founded and was Managing Partner at Third Level Advisors, a global growth advisory firm. He previously served as President of Education at Elsevier, the world's leading provider of instructional content and resources for healthcare education. Smith was previously CEO of eLumen Collaborative, a SaaS-based assessment and curriculum management system. Prior to that, he served as President of Learning Assessment at Pearson. Smith spent six years with Kelly Services, where he was General Manager of a $3.5 billion portfolio of staffing services, including Kelly Educational Staffing, which he led to be the largest provider of its kind in the world. Earlier in his career, Smith held multiple executive positions within Thomson Learning, known today as Cengage.

Smith is a frequent speaker at information and education industry events, has served as an elected board member for the Software and Information Industry Association's Education Division, and has been a guest lecturer at M.I.T. and the University of Michigan. Smith received a bachelor's degree in psychology from the University of Dayton.

ABOUT REDSHELF

Founded in 2012 and recently named one of the nation's fastest-growing private businesses by Inc. Magazine, RedShelf is a Chicago-based EdTech company helping to make education both more affordable and more effective by replacing yesterday's pricey print publications with today's more dynamic, and far less expensive, digital content. For more information, visit www.about.redshelf.com or follow on Twitter , LinkedIn or Facebook.

Media Contact:

Ashleigh Mavros

ashleigh.mavros@redshelf.com

872.760.4960

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/redshelf-taps-scott-smith-as-companys-first-chief-revenue-officer-300776155.html

SOURCE RedShelf