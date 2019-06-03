RedTeam Announces Channel Distribution Partnership with Alliance Solutions Group

ORLANDO, Fla., June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedTeam continues to expand its presence in the market by entering into a channel partner agreement with Alliance Solutions Group. Alliance Solutions Group will be offering RedTeam, a project management platform designed for small and mid-sized commercial contractors.



Alliance Solutions Group fields one of the largest teams of construction and real estate software experts in the United States. The group has offices in Florida, Texas and California, and also serves the Caribbean Islands. After looking at the options available in the marketplace today, Alliance selected RedTeam as its preferred cloud-based project management provider because both companies share deep industry experience and a compatible vision for the future construction.

Providing tools to increase efficiency, improve quality and reduce risk is RedTeam’s primary focus. This new partnership will enable RedTeam to reach more contractors throughout Alliance’s footprint and provides Alliance with the most comprehensive commercial construction platform in the market today.

According to RedTeam’s Chief Strategy Officer, Frederic Guitton, “As soon as we met it was clear that Alliance and RedTeam share core values when it comes to offering great tools to contractors, we are thrilled to be working with such a great group and look forward to a great long-term relationship.”

Mike Griffith, Managing Partner at Alliance Solutions Group added, “We were hearing a lot of great feedback from the marketplace about RedTeam — when we connected we quickly understood why. This is a team that truly understands construction and fills a need for many of our clients. Adding RedTeam to our product offering made perfect sense and aligns perfectly with our commitment to offer best-in-class solutions to our customers.”

About RedTeam Software

RedTeam Software offers the most comprehensive cloud-based solution for construction project and accounting management. With intuitive social design interface and real-time updates, RedTeam enables construction and accounting teams to collaborate effectively online at all stages of a project - from business development and pre-construction to closeout.

About Alliance Solutions Group

Since 2005, Alliance Solutions Group has invested time and resources learning the specific challenges contractors face, such investment makes ASG the ideal team perfect the process of selecting, implementing and optimizing the use of the proper software solutions based on each unique organization’s needs.

