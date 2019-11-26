Redco Properties : (1) RESIGNATION OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR (2) CHANGE IN COMPOSITION OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE

-
CHANGE IN COMPOSITION OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE
Effective 26 November 2019, Mr. Yip Tai Him, who is currently an independent non-executive Director, a member of Audit Committee and the chairman of the remuneration committee of the Board, has been appointed as the chairman of the Audit Committee. The biography of Mr. Yip Tai Him has been set out in section headed "DIRECTORS AND SENIOR MANAGEMENT PROFILES" of the 2018 annual report of the Company.
By Order of the Board
Redco Properties Group Limited
Wong Yeuk Hung
Chairman
Hong Kong, 26 November 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Wong Yeuk Hung, Mr. Huang Ruoqing, Mr. Tang Chengyong and Mr. Wang Weifeng; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Dr. Wong Yau Kar, David GBS, BBS, JP, Mr. Chau On Ta Yuen SBS,BBS and Mr. Yip Tai Him.