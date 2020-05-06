Log in
Redesigning Pharma Logistics Supply Chain With Advanced Supply Chain Network Optimization Solutions | Quantzig

05/06/2020 | 12:16pm EDT

Request a FREE Proof of Concept for Comprehensive Solution Insights

As a premier analytics solutions provider, Quantzig has helped leading businesses tackle the disruptions in the current business milieu. As a part of its continued efforts, Quantzig today announced the completion of its supply chain network optimization engagement. During the course of this engagement, Quantzig successfully collaborated with a US-based pharma logistics services provider that offers warehousing, logistics and distribution services for medical-pharmaceutical products.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200506005475/en/

Quantzig's Value Proposition (Graphic: Business Wire)

Quantzig's Value Proposition (Graphic: Business Wire)

Ensuring business stability is a major challenge for businesses amid the crisis. Don’t you agree?

We can help you address this challenge using advanced AI-powered analytics solutions that’ll help you turn data points into contextual insights and predictions that drive stronger business decisions. Request a FREE proof of concept for expert insights and personalized recommendations.

According to the supply chain analysis experts at Quantzig, “For years, pharma logistics companies have been challenged by various supply chain complexities. Today, many of them have critical new products on the brink of launch and are forced to redesign their supply chain network due to the ongoing crisis.”

In the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, the pharma logistics segment is experiencing major upheavals due to the economic downturn and the supply chain disruptions in the market. Many companies have been successful in responding proactively to these disruptions by manufacturing and marketing medicines more efficiently, but they’ve invested relatively little effort in re-configuring their manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain management operations. However, logistics and supply chain management is just as important to driving process efficiency as it’s the link between the manufacturer and the marketplace. Quantzig’s supply chain network optimization solutions help businesses to gain actionable insights on inventory levels, efficiently meet the compliance issues and devise a robust disaster recovery plan. It also helps organizations to streamline and reshape their supply chain processes to drive better outcomes.

Adopting holistic analytics-backed business continuity solutions have helped leading businesses navigate the crisis. Wonder how? Speak to an analytics expert for comprehensive solution insights.

Supply Chain Network Optimization Engagement Overview

Quantzig’s client, a US-based pharma logistics client faced several challenges due to the lack of an enterprise-wide single source of truth & reliable, consistent and controlled reporting. Also, the complexities in delivering insights through complex reporting and dashboarding processes prompted them to leverage analytics to slice and dice supply chain data and optimize operations using an analytics-backed approach to supply chain network optimization. By collaborating with a team of supply chain network optimization experts and data scientists, the pharma logistics services provider was able to shorten its time to market by optimizing supply chain operations and improving process efficiency.

Quantzig’s Supply chain network optimization solutions provided benefits that helped the client to:

  • Devise a baseline scenario model to analyze the current state of the supply chain and to better understand factors impacting supply chain efficiency
  • To identify factors impacting supply chain efficiency.
  • Develop a strategic and tactical approach to decision making with enhanced visibility into pharma logistics processes, network design, sourcing, and capacity
  • Request a FREE demo to gain a limited-period free license to access to our supply chain analytics platform.

Quantzig now offers a comprehensive portfolio of COVID-19 business support solutions:

With over 15+ years of experience in offering advanced marketing analytics solutions, our analytics experts have developed a comprehensive COVID-19 business support solutions portfolio that can help you ensure business continuity by leveraging analytics at strategic points in the value chain. As a part of this package we also offer:

  • Free personalized solution consultation with our experts
  • Access to a comprehensive library of best practices
  • Free license to access our analytics platforms
  • Coronavirus impact assessment at no additional cost
  • Take advantage of innovative, research-based solutions and subject matter expertise to power innovation and deliver solutions at scale. Learn more.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal


© Business Wire 2020
