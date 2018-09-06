Log in
Redflex : Change of Directors Interest Notice

09/06/2018 | 04:12am CEST

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

ABN

REDFLEX HOLDINGS LIMITED 96 069 306 216

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Adam L. Gray

Date of last notice

15 December 2017

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

The director has a relevant interest in 37,789,317 ordinary shares held by Goldman Sachs & Co on behalf of: (a) Coliseum Capital, LLC as General Partner of Coliseum Capital Partners LP and Coliseum Capital Partners II, LP; and (b) Blackwell Partners, LLC - Series A.

Details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest are set out below.

Date of change

30 August 2018 and 31 August 2018

No. of securities held prior to change

35,848,321

Class

Ordinary

Number acquired

1,940,996

Number disposed

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

AUD754,948.40

No. of securities held after change

37,789,317 Ordinary Shares

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

On Market Trade

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

N/A

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

N/A

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

N/A

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

N/A

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

Redflex Holdings Limited published this content on 06 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 02:11:02 UTC
