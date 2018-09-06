Redflex : Change of Directors Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

ABN

REDFLEX HOLDINGS LIMITED 96 069 306 216

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Adam L. Gray Date of last notice 15 December 2017

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Indirect Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. The director has a relevant interest in 37,789,317 ordinary shares held by Goldman Sachs & Co on behalf of: (a) Coliseum Capital, LLC as General Partner of Coliseum Capital Partners LP and Coliseum Capital Partners II, LP; and (b) Blackwell Partners, LLC - Series A. Details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest are set out below. Date of change 30 August 2018 and 31 August 2018 No. of securities held prior to change 35,848,321 Class Ordinary Number acquired 1,940,996 Number disposed N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation AUD754,948.40 No. of securities held after change 37,789,317 Ordinary Shares Nature of change Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back On Market Trade

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract N/A Nature of interest N/A Name of registered holder (if issued securities) N/A Date of change N/A No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed N/A Interest acquired N/A Interest disposed N/A Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation N/A Interest after change N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required? No If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period? N/A If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided? N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011