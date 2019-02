ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

27 February 2019

Redflex Holdings Limited | ABN 96 069 306 216

Redflex Investor Conference Call - Friday March 1, 2019 at 9:00am (AEDST)

Redflex Holdings Limited (ASX: RDF) is pleased to advise that it will host an investor conference call to discuss the Company's H1 FY2019 financial results at 9:00am (AEDST) on Friday March 1, 2019. This call is expected to be 30 minutes in duration.

Investors are invited to ask questions of management during this conference call.

To join this conference call, please use the following details:

Australia 1800 896 323 Passcode: 58354544

For international locations, please click here for dial in details and use the above passcode.

About Redflex

The Redflex Group has established itself as a world leader in developing and implementing intelligent traffic management products and services. Redflex develops, manufactures and operates a wide range of platformed based solutions including red light camera, speed camera, auto number plate recognition (ANPR) and school bus stop arm camera systems, all utilising advanced sensor and image capture technologies enabling active management of state and local motorways.

The Redflex Group runs its own systems engineering operations, system integration technologies and innovation centre for research and development. With our continuous development of new safety products, the Redflex Group has been helping to improve safety and alleviate congestion on roadways for more than 20 years.

Redflex Holdings Limited was listed on the Australian Securities Exchange in January 1997.

