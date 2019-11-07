Redis Labs : Named to Deloitte's North America Technology Fast 500™ for Third Consecutive Year

33rd ranked company in San Francisco Bay Area continues strong growth by expanding global Redis community and delivering the ultimate Redis experience to enterprises

Redis Labs, the home of Redis and provider of Redis Enterprise, today announced it has been named for the third consecutive year to Deloitte’s North America Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, and energy tech companies in North America. The company ranked 205th overall, outpacing the median revenue growth of 449 percent for the software sector.

“Through our investment in the developer community, Redis has become one of the most loved databases in the world. Leading businesses are increasingly choosing Redis Enterprise to run their high-performance applications at scale because it simply provides the best Redis experience,” said Ofer Bengal, co-founder and CEO at Redis Labs. “Redis Enterprise provides operational efficiency, developer productivity, and financial value to help our customers achieve transformational results from their data.”

Earlier this year Redis Labs was also named for the second consecutive year as a Technology Fast 500™ EMEA award winner.

Overall, 2019 Technology Fast 500™ companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 166 percent to 37,458 percent from 2015 to 2018, with median growth of 439 percent.

