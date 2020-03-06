Log in
Redox : Offers Virtual Half-Day Conference on March 10

03/06/2020 | 07:08pm EST

Sessions offer insights on interoperability, changing regulations and digital health topics

Redox Inc., the leading interoperability platform for healthcare data exchange, is offering a half-day virtual conference on March 10, 2020. There will be six sessions from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. ET. Presenters will give attendees new tools for creating digital innovation in healthcare.

Reserve your spot now! Here is more information on the sessions. Click here to register.

“New interoperability regulations are set to change how health applications are created,” said Niko Skievaski, Redox co-founder and president. “Our team members will be speaking on the interoperability regulation, health information product strategy, and the opportunities ahead for health vendors.”

The session lineup features:

Interoperability Now with Niko Skievaski, 1:00 p.m.
Niko has been talking to industry experts on the Redox Podcast and brings his take on where the industry is headed in 2020 and beyond when it comes to interoperability.

Scale Your Reach, Not Your Tech Debt with Tasha van Es, 1:30 p.m.
Software vendors can innovate faster when they use Redox to achieve and maintain integrations. See how developers can innovate on the core value of their product and save time and money in the process.

On HSS & ONC Interoperability Regulation with Nick Hatt, 2:00 p.m. ET
2020 is set to be a year of change for health information sharing. Hear Nick’s take on HSS and ONC’s interoperability regulations and where he sees the market opportunity for healthcare application developers.

The Art of Integrating Your Product Into a Health System or Hospital with Sarah Bottjen, 2:30 p.m.
Don’t let an inadequate integration process prevent you from closing or implementing with a health system customer. View this webinar to make sure you have everything you need effectively integrate your product with enterprise partners.

Understanding Healthcare Standards with Brendan Keeler, 3:30 p.m.
HL7, CDA, FHIR, X12…What does it all mean? A strong understanding of healthcare data standards is critical to integration success. Join us as we cover what you should know about the most prevalent standards in use today.

Building Trust as a Startup with Nick John, 4:00 p.m.
Nick will explore how to construct your startup in a way to build trust as your company matures. He’ll look at key foundational elements to incorporate into your engineering and operational environment early, even before you have security professionals on staff. He’ll then discuss the ways to represent your secure foundation to customers and the outside world as you flesh out your security program.

About Redox

Redox accelerates the development and distribution of healthcare software solutions with a full-service integration platform to securely and efficiently exchange healthcare data. With just one connection, data can be transmitted across a growing network of more than 500 healthcare delivery organizations and 250 independent software vendors. Members of the Redox Network exchange more than 7 million patient records per day, leveraging a single data standard compatible with more than 40 electronic health record systems. Learn how you can leverage the Redox Platform at www.redoxengine.com. Please follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2020
