Redox :'s Interoperability Summit Brings Together Health Tech Innovators to Discuss Data Sharing Issues

09/25/2019 | 09:09am EDT

3rd Annual Conference Includes Speakers from Google, CommonWell, Invitae, Color Genomics, Hospitals and EHR Vendors

Redox today announced its third annual Healthcare Interoperability Summit, which will take place on Oct. 15, 2019 at the Aloft Boston Seaport Hotel. The conference brings together the most influential health IT professionals from around the country for a deep dive into one of the biggest barriers to innovation in health IT today – interoperability.

“Industry-wide interoperability continues to elude healthcare, and it’s clear this problem won’t be solved by government mandates or the legacy vendors of our industry,” said Niko Skievaski, co-founder and president of Redox. “This conference offers a highly compelling lineup of speakers and a platform for conversation among our industry’s most prominent digital health innovators, entrepreneurs and provider-organization IT teams striving for solutions.”

The Redox Healthcare Interoperability Summit is a conference where the most innovative minds in health IT, from software developers to provider organizations, share success stories, best practices, techniques and solutions that make exchanging healthcare data simple and scalable.

Keynote speakers and other presenters include:

Here are details on the sessions:

  • Health Data Landscape: A panel of industry experts will discuss where health data is stored and the nuances of integrating with different sources.
  • Integration Efficiency Gains: Learn about the infrastructure that has been used to scale integration projects and free up time for engineers to focus on their product.
  • Security and Integration: Security is essential for any integrated product, but are current security practices in healthcare enough?
  • The Regulatory Landscape: How does the proposed data blocking rule improve or impact the ability to get the data you need, and what should you be preparing your product for?
  • FHIR: A current state of the union on the hottest standard in healthcare, covering the history behind FHIR, the relative strengths and weaknesses as a content and transport standard, and expectations of FHIR in the future.
  • Healthcare AI: Artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to transform healthcare. Hear about the challenges going from algorithm and model to effecting change in workflow and outcomes, and some early successes.
  • Integrated Data and Product: Getting data into a product is half the battle. Learn about the other half of the battle and what it means to work with integrated data.
  • EHRs: Electronic health records (EHRs) are the primary data source many companies are looking to integrate with. Panelists will discuss how EHR vendors think about integration.

When: Tuesday, Oct. 15, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Where: Aloft Boston Seaport Hotel, 401-403 D St., Boston, MA 02210

Registration details:

About Redox

Redox accelerates the development and distribution of healthcare software solutions with a full-service integration platform to securely and efficiently exchange healthcare data. With just one connection, data can be transmitted across a growing network of more than 500 healthcare delivery organizations and 236 independent software vendors. Members of the Redox Network exchange more than 7 million patient records per day, leveraging a single data standard compatible with more than 40 electronic health record systems. Learn how you can leverage the Redox Platform at www.redoxengine.com. Please follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2019
