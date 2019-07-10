Redsand Group : Acquired by Leading Sustainable Property Developer MIRIS to Provide Tokenisation for Transparent Real Estate Investments

Redsand Group (Redsand), venture builders of tokenised business models for construction, green energy, property tech and financial services, announced today that it has been acquired by MIRIS, the sustainable Smart Community delivery company.

The acquisition supports Redsand’s increasing focus on the support of emerging technologies for building sustainable living environments. Both companies will now be able to deliver a much broader scope of innovation, as well as establishing a real use case for blockchain technology and sustainable property development projects.

Founded in 2014, the Redsand Group helps businesses harness blockchain and crypto technology, fulfilling mandates by providing cutting-edge opportunities for corporate visionaries and professional investors. Having developed a working partnership over the past year, MIRIS and Redsand Labs, a part of the Redsand Group, have successfully completed building a full blockchain-powered token economy platform called MIRIS X. The platform leverages public blockchain technology to help investors transact in smart community developments, offering them significant savings in the investment process, greater flexibility in allocation across the portfolio, full transparency of build progress against performance projections, and a dynamic exchange to allow for great liquidity. Redsand Labs will now perform the role of an extended innovation arm for MIRIS, focusing on incubation of new disruptive technologies designed to displace business models.

“We are thrilled to announce that the Redsand Group is now a MIRIS company, following our close working relationship over the past 12 month”, said Nicole Anderson, Managing Partner, of Redsand. “The tokenisation of building and financing of real estate projects affords an easier and more transparent experience for investors, providing enhanced returns due to the greater efficiencies that blockchain provides. Working alongside MIRIS will allow us to truly develop the potential of blockchain in a much-needed reform of the real estate investment space.”

Jan Gunnar Mathisen, CEO of MIRIS, said, “This acquisition brings the worlds of real estate and blockchain technology together in a ground-breaking new approach to real estate investment. Redsand has deep knowledge of developing new ventures which can disrupt and displace business models in some of the most complex areas of financial services, and now we are excited to apply this to the real estate industry.”

