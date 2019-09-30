Redsun Properties : FURTHER INFORMATION ON DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION INVESTMENT IN THE TARGET COMPANY

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Redsun Properties Group Limited

弘 陽 地 產 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1996)

FURTHER INFORMATION ON DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

INVESTMENT IN THE TARGET COMPANY

Reference is made to the announcement of Redsun Properties Group Limited (the ''Company'') dated 11 September 2019 (the ''Announcement''). Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement. The Company would like to provide further information on the Target Company:

Based on the unaudited consolidated financial statements of the Target Company prepared in accordance with PRC Accounting Standards, the unaudited consolidated loss before tax and loss after tax of the Target Company for the period from 22 May 2019 (being the date of the establishment of the Target Company) to 31 August 2019 were approximately as follows:

(RMB) (unaudited) Loss before taxation 1,151,231.49 Loss after taxation 1,151,231.49

The unaudited consolidated net assets value of the Target Company as at 31 August 2019 was approximately RMB128,848,768.51.

