Redsun Properties : UNAUDITED OPERATING FIGURES AS OF 31 AUGUST 2019

09/09/2019 | 07:12am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Redsun Properties Group Limited

弘 陽 地 產 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1996)

UNAUDITED OPERATING FIGURES

AS OF 31 AUGUST 2019

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of Redsun Properties Group Limited (the ''Company'') is pleased to announce that, for August 2019, contracted sales of the Company, its subsidiaries and associated companies (the ''Group'') was RMB4.854 billion representing a year-on-year increase of 23.64%. The sales area amounted to 375,095 square meters and the average selling price was RMB12,941 per square meter.

From January to August 2019, the aggregated contracted sales of the Group was RMB39.119 billion representing a year-on-year increase of 37.94%. The aggregated sales area was 2,956,196 square meters and the average selling price was RMB13,233 per square meter.

The preliminary figures disclosed above are subject to changes and may differ from those in the audited or unaudited consolidated financial statements of the Group to be published on yearly and half-yearly basis. As such, the relevant figures are strictly for information only and not for any other purposes. Investors are advised not to place any reliance on the information disclosed herein and shall exercise due caution when dealing in the securities of the Company. Any investor who is in doubt is advised to seek advice from professional advisors.

By order of the Board

Redsun Properties Group Limited

Zeng Huansha

Chairman

Hong Kong, 9 September 2019

As of the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Zeng Huansha, Mr. He Jie and Mr. Lui Wai Pang; the non-executive Directors are Mr. Jiang Daqiang and Mr. Zhang Liang; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Lee Kwok Tung Louis, Mr. Leung Yau Wan John and Mr. Au Yeung Po Fung.

Disclaimer

Redsun Properties Group Ltd. published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 11:11:09 UTC
