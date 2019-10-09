Reducing Churn and Improving Customer Engagement for an Online Payment Services Provider | Quantzig's Latest Success Story

Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its latest customer segmentation analytics engagement for a leading online payment services provider based out of North America. This success story explains how Quantzig’s advanced analytics solutions helped the client to drive greater profits by targeting the right customer groups.

Segmenting customers is crucial for businesses in the financial services sector, as it helps them target specific groups based on the unique needs of the individuals. But with dynamic customer preferences and the ever-growing competition, it is indeed quite challenging for companies to identify and target potential customers. In such a scenario, customer segmentation analytics solutions can help organizations to drive greater profits by segmenting the customers into homogenous groups. Our dedicated ‘Customer Analytics Centre of Excellence’ with a team of 20+ data scientists and d

omain experts work hand-in-hand to help clients tackle the challenges hindering their business operations.

The Business Challenge

With a growing customer base and huge troves of complex data sets to analyze, the client found it challenging to derive the insights that were essential for targeting and decision making. Subsequently, the client approached us with specific issues related to their customers, which was to be unraveled based on their transaction data.

The client’s challenges spanned two core areas including:

Diverse customer base

Unstructured customer data sets

“Building customized strategies to address customer related issues is the most effective way to tackle the challenges around customer satisfaction,” says a customer analytics expert from Quantzig.

The Solution Offered & Value Delivered

In collaboration with Quantzig, the client leveraged clustering algorithms and time-series analysis to gain deeper insights into their customer segments. This helped them to model the behavior of churned customers across different cohorts while offering a better understanding of segment-wise behavior.

Quantzig’s customer segmentation analytics solutions also empowered the client to:

Improve customer engagement

Reduce churn rate by over 9%

Quantzig's customer segmentation solutions offered predictive insights on:

Analyzing the needs and preferences of customers

Targeting customers based on their requirements

