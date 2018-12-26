Reducing Customer Churn Rates Helped a CPG Company to Save Over US$ 20 Million Annually - Request a Free Demo from Qantzig Now!

Quantzig, a global analytics and advisory firm that delivers customer
analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems, announced the
completion of their latest churn
analytics engagement for a CPG industry client. The
client is an American CPG manufacturer with an annual revenue of over
US$ 40 billion. Despite having business operations spread across various
geographical locations, the client wanted to estimate customer
acquisition rates and devise targeted, personalized offers to
achieve a sizeable reduction in churn. This compelled the client to
leverage Quantzig's analytics solutions to devise effective churn
analytics strategies and retain the most profitable customers.
Churn analytics engagement for a CPG industry client. (Graphic: Business Wire)
With digital advancements in the CPG industry, companies are
implementing various strategies to sustain themselves in the competitive
market place. They are adopting innovative methods to address
fluctuating consumer demands and decreasing operating margins. Churn
analytics help businesses in doing so by measuring the number of
customers whose business is lost over a particular timeframe. Since the
cost of retaining an existing customer is much lower than the cost of
acquiring a new one, decreasing customer churn helps companies to
enhance their profits in the long-term.
“CPG companies need to evolve dynamically and focus on their
consumers’ needs and shifting CPG industry trends to supply high-quality
products while being cost-effective,” says an expert from
Quantzig.
Quantzig’s churn analytics solutions helped the client to effectively
segment customers based on their behavior and address their queries to
boost interactions. The engagement also offered insights to help them
revamp their marketing campaigns and decrease churn rates. Quantzig’s
churn analytics solutions also them to identify key CPG industry trends
and develop an interactive dashboard that could monitor customer churn
rates and the success of retention campaigns in real-time.
Quantzig's churn analytics solutions helped the
client to:
-
Decrease customer churn rates.
-
Revamp their marketing campaigns and save over US$ 20 million,
annually.
-
Quantzig's churn analytics solutions offered
predictive insights on:
-
Boosting customer interaction and loyalty.
-
Developing an interactive dashboard to monitor customer churn rates
and the success of retention campaigns in real-time.
-
