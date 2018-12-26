Reducing Customer Churn Rates Helped a CPG Company to Save Over US$ 20 Million Annually - Request a Free Demo from Qantzig Now!

Quantzig, a global analytics and advisory firm that delivers customer analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems, announced the completion of their latest churn analytics engagement for a CPG industry client. The client is an American CPG manufacturer with an annual revenue of over US$ 40 billion. Despite having business operations spread across various geographical locations, the client wanted to estimate customer acquisition rates and devise targeted, personalized offers to achieve a sizeable reduction in churn. This compelled the client to leverage Quantzig's analytics solutions to devise effective churn analytics strategies and retain the most profitable customers.

With digital advancements in the CPG industry, companies are implementing various strategies to sustain themselves in the competitive market place. They are adopting innovative methods to address fluctuating consumer demands and decreasing operating margins. Churn analytics help businesses in doing so by measuring the number of customers whose business is lost over a particular timeframe. Since the cost of retaining an existing customer is much lower than the cost of acquiring a new one, decreasing customer churn helps companies to enhance their profits in the long-term.

“CPG companies need to evolve dynamically and focus on their consumers’ needs and shifting CPG industry trends to supply high-quality products while being cost-effective,” says an expert from Quantzig.

Quantzig’s churn analytics solutions helped the client to effectively segment customers based on their behavior and address their queries to boost interactions. The engagement also offered insights to help them revamp their marketing campaigns and decrease churn rates. Quantzig’s churn analytics solutions also them to identify key CPG industry trends and develop an interactive dashboard that could monitor customer churn rates and the success of retention campaigns in real-time.

Quantzig's churn analytics solutions helped the client to:

Decrease customer churn rates.

Revamp their marketing campaigns and save over US$ 20 million, annually.

Quantzig's churn analytics solutions offered predictive insights on:

Boosting customer interaction and loyalty.

Developing an interactive dashboard to monitor customer churn rates and the success of retention campaigns in real-time.

