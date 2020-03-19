Log in
Redwood Capital Bancorp : NOTICE to RCB customers regarding business operations due to COVID-19

03/19/2020

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to rapidly evolve, Redwood Capital Bank is continuing to closely monitor the situation and we are taking preventative steps to limit the impact on our operations.

In order to help protect the health of our staff, customers and others in our community,Redwood Capital Bank will be temporarily suspending all lobby services in our Fortuna Branch effective Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Drive-thru services at theFortuna Branch will remain open during normal business hours to serve our customers. Redwood Capital Bank will also be suspending all lobby services in our Henderson Center Branch effective Monday, March 23, 2020.

Appointments will be available for customers to access safe-deposit boxes in emergency situations by calling Freddy Ramirez at (707) 444-9864 or Jill Ceffalo at (707) 444-9814 at the Henderson Center Branch and by calling Bob Judevine (707) 726-7718 or Jennifer Broadstock at (707) 726-7141 at the Fortuna Branch.

Redwood Capital Bank will continue to offer normal lobby services to our customers at the following branch locations:

Eureka Main Branch
402 G Street
(707) 444-9800

Arcata Branch
1315 G Street
(707) 826-0878

Drive-thru services will remain open to our customers at the following branch location:

Fortuna Branch
1075 S. Fortuna Blvd., Suite A
(707) 725-4722

If you are currently not feeling well, Redwood Capital Bank respectfully requests that you do not enter our branches. As a reminder, all customers have the ability to stay connected 24/7 through Redwood Capital Bank's mobile and on-line banking. For your convenience, ATMs are also available at all four of our branch locations. As stated above, drive-thru services will remain available at the Fortuna Branch.

We encourage you to reach out to us if you have any questions or concerns. Serving our customers remains our highest priority during these challenging times.

Redwood Capital Bancorp published this content on 19 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2020 19:22:03 UTC
