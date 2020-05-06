Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Redwood Capital Bancorp : Reports First Quarter Earnings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/06/2020 | 09:09am EDT

SBA Paycheck Protection Program Success – Dividend Continued

Today, REDWOOD CAPITAL BANCORP (RWCB.OB), the only locally owned and operated community bank holding company in Humboldt County, announced unaudited financial results for the three month period ended March 31, 2020. Redwood Capital Bank, the company’s wholly owned subsidiary, proudly remains open for business to serve Humboldt County through the COVID-19 pandemic.

John Dalby, President and CEO remarked, “The Board of Directors and management team are beyond proud of the efforts put forth from our staff. At the beginning of 2020, no one could have predicted the extent of the COVID-19 pandemic, or the effects it would have within our community. As an essential business and the area’s only local, community bank, it is vital that we remain accessible to our customers and continue providing the exceptional customer service that we are known for.”

Dalby added, “Management and the Board of Directors are also pleased to announce that in response to the needs of our community, during the first round of funding, Redwood Capital Bank processed and funded over 350 SBA Paycheck Protection Program loans totaling over $59 million. This was accomplished by our dedicated staff volunteering to work evenings and weekends. Redwood Capital Bank was founded in 2004 for the expressed purpose of supporting the local economy and the well-being of the community. Our staff has lived up to that standard. Management could not be more proud of their accomplishments.”

The company continues to perform in the major balance sheet categories of assets, loans and deposits. Total assets as of March 31, 2020 were $368.1 million, an increase of 3% from the same period last year. Total loans, net of unearned income saw a slight decline to $276.4 million as of March 31, 2020, a decrease of 2% from the quarter ended March 31, 2019. Total deposits grew to $325.5 million as of March 31, 2020, an increase of 1% over the March 31, 2019 figure.

Net interest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 totaled $3,238,000, down 9% from the $3,553,000 reported for the three months ended March 2019. The company reported net income after taxes in the first quarter of 2020 of $529,000, down 47% from the $992,000 reported for the first quarter of 2019. The decrease was primarily attributed to the addition of allowance for loan loss reserves as the bank prepares for the uncertain impact of the COVID-19 on our economy.

Additionally, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share, payable on May 18, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 27, 2020. The dividend is equivalent to an annual rate of $0.28 per share or 2.24%, based upon a market price of $12.51 per common share.

For more information regarding Redwood Capital Bancorp, please visit our website at www.redwoodcapitalbank.com, contact Renee Byers, SVP/CFO, at (707) 444-9849, or stop by our headquarters and main office at 402 “G” Street, Eureka, California 95501.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties may include but are not necessarily limited to ﬂuctuations in interest rates, inﬂation, government regulations and general economic conditions, and competition within the business areas in which the Bank is conducting its operations, including the real estate market in California and other factors beyond the Bank’s control. Such risks and uncertainties could cause results for subsequent interim periods or for the entire year to differ materially from those indicated. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which reﬂect management’s view only as of the date hereof. The Bank undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reﬂect subsequent events or circumstances.

Redwood Capital Bancorp
Selected Consolidated Financial Results - Unaudited
(In Thousands - except share data)
   
  Period Ended %
  3/31/2020 3/31/2019 Change
   
Balance Sheet Data (at period end)  
Total assets  

$368,100

$356,650

3%

Total deposits  

325,464

322,482

1%

Total loans (net)  

276,392

281,212

-2%

Common equity  

31,600

28,689

10%

Common shares outstanding  

1,920,472

1,945,337

-1%

   
Summary of Operations (Year to Date)  
Interest income  

3,651

3,813

-4%

Interest expense  

413

260

59%

Net Interest Income  

3,238

3,553

-9%

Non-interest income  

609

522

17%

Non-interest expense  

2,811

2,686

5%

Net Income before provision  

1,036

1,389

-25%

Provision for loan losses  

257

-

0%

Income before taxes  

779

1,389

-44%

Income taxes  

250

397

-37%

Net Income  

529

992

-47%

Earnings per share (fully diluted)  

$0.28

$0.51

-46%

Book value per common share  

$16.45

$14.75

12%

 


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:28aMARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE : ("MVW") Reports Preliminary First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
PR
09:28aROCKET PHARMACEUTICALS : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09:27aChina aluminium dances to its own beat as LME price stumbles
RE
09:27aGLOBAL PAYMENTS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
09:27aONCOLOGY VENTURE A/S : Press release Oncology Venture secures a US $5 million (50 million SEK) equity investment from a new US based investor
AQ
09:27aSegal to Offer Club Vita's Longevity Service to Plan Sponsors
BU
09:26aMARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE : Announces Offering of Senior Secured Notes
PR
09:26aRespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. Announces Appointment of Timothy Jones as President and Chief Executive Officer
GL
09:24aDELEK US : 1Q20 Earnings Presentation
PU
09:24aVolume of foreign exchange market currency/Dinar
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Barclays is Neutral
2DHT HOLDINGS, INC. : DHT HOLDINGS: 1Q Earnings Snapshot
3BMW AG : BMW : cuts outlook, sees coronavirus pain lasting all year
4INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating
5YAPI VE KREDI BANKASI A.S. : UniCredit warns of prolonged virus impact after $3 billion loss

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group