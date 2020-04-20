Redwood Green Corp. : Schedules Investor Day Webinar on April 21, 2020

Redwood Green Corp. (OTC:RDGC) announced today that it will host an Investor Day Webinar accessible for all shareholders and potential investors on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at 4:00pm EDT. The Company will present the current status of its operations and Corporate Strategy for 2020. Interested individuals must register at the following link:

REGISTRATION FOR REDWOOD GREEN INVESTOR DAY WEBINAR

Webinar Details:

WHO: Redwood Green Corp. WHAT: Virtual Investor Day WHEN: Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at 4:00pm EDT DETAILS: Michael Saxon, CEO of Redwood Green Corp., will host a virtual Investor Day to present the company’s newly approved strategic plan. To join the webinar, please register here. For additional information about Redwood Green Corp., visit redwoodgreencorp.com. Redwood Green seeks to become the leading cannabinoid CPG company with national scale. Our mission is to provide consumers with high-quality, safe and effective cannabinoid products, initially focused on consumer needs in athletic recovery, women’s wellness and personal care. The Redwood Green family of companies started with the acquisition of Good Meds in 2019. Redwood Green maintains the highest of governance standards and is publicly traded on OTC Markets under the trading symbol RDGC. CONTACTS: media@redwoodgreencorp.com

investors@redwoodgreencorp.com

This message is not an offer of securities, or a solicitation for purchase, subscription or sale of securities in the United States of America or in any other jurisdiction in which it would be unlawful to do so.

Forward-looking Statements

This message may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including risk factors identified in the Company’s SEC filings, and which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, changes in the regulatory environment affecting the sale and use of cannabis or hemp products, demand for the Company's products, internal funding and the financial condition of the Company, product roll-out, competition, our dependence upon our commercial partners, and other commercial matters involving the Company, its products and the markets in which the Company operates as well as general economic conditions. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made only as of the date hereof, and unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Caution Regarding Cannabis Operations in the United States

Investors should note that there are significant legal restrictions and regulations that govern the cannabis industry in the United States. Marijuana, as defined in the U.S. Controlled Substances Act, remains a Schedule I drug under the respective act, making it illegal under federal law in the U.S. to, among other things, cultivate, distribute or possess cannabis. Financial transactions involving proceeds generated by, or intended to promote, cannabis-related business activities in the U.S. may form the basis for prosecution under applicable U.S. federal money laundering legislation. Please carefully review the Company’s SEC filings with respect to related risk factors.

