Redwood Living, Inc. Joins the Arbor Day Foundation's Time for Trees™ Initiative

Cleveland, Ohio, March 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redwood Living, Inc. (Redwood), the innovative development and management company known for its single-story apartment homes, has announced it is joining the Arbor Day Foundation for the launch of its Time for Trees initiative, a commitment to plant 100 million trees in forests and communities worldwide by 2022, alongside its partners. The initiative will leverage trees as a simple, powerful way to reverse the damage done by climate change and address the urgency of preserving the necessities of life – like clean air and water, healthy food and a livable climate – which are becoming increasingly compromised.

Through the Time for Trees initiative, Redwood is partnering with the Arbor Day Foundation to drive awareness around trees as a scalable solution to the world’s most critical environmental issues. Supporting this initiative is an extension of Redwood’s existing sustainability efforts.

“The Time for Trees initiative is an important step in protecting the necessities of life, but we can’t do it alone. We’re thrilled that partners like Redwood are committed to coming together to drive change,” said Dan Lambe, President of the Arbor Day Foundation. “With our network and ability to plant trees on public and private lands, the Arbor Day Foundation is uniquely positioned to lead this movement and is rallying organizations and leaders around the world to join us.”

Redwood has committed to support the planting of 10,000 trees in vulnerable ecosystems across the United States, while spreading awareness around the importance of tree planting.

“We are excited about this opportunity to do our part in giving back to communities across the nation and embody the characteristics of our namesake, the redwood tree,” states Redwood’s Chief People and Operations Officer, Kate Vizmeg. “The Arbor Day Foundation’s Time for Trees initiative offers our company the chance to simultaneously support the regrowth of vulnerable ecosystems and raise awareness about how easy it is to have a positive impact on the environment.”

Ultimately, the initiative will seek to leverage trees to deliver countless benefits to the environment, global economies and society, including:

Environment : 100 million trees remove 578,000 tons of chemical pollution from the air. 1 Forests also provide 75 percent of the world’s accessible fresh water 2 by removing impurities and preventing erosion, and a single tree can absorb 48 pounds of carbon dioxide annually 3 to help regulate climate.

: 100 million trees remove 578,000 tons of chemical pollution from the air. Forests also provide 75 percent of the world’s accessible fresh water by removing impurities and preventing erosion, and a single tree can absorb 48 pounds of carbon dioxide annually to help regulate climate. Economy : Trees are a major pillar of the global economy. The timber sector generates $600 billion annually and 54.2 million jobs, 4 and forests also contribute to the recreation and tourism industries.

: Trees are a major pillar of the global economy. The timber sector generates $600 billion annually and 54.2 million jobs, and forests also contribute to the recreation and tourism industries. Society: Spending time in green spaces is proven to improve health – reducing stress levels, blood pressure and rates of cardiovascular disease. Forests also help advance medical breakthroughs. More than a quarter of modern medicine is derived from tropical forest plants.5

The Time for Trees initiative is unique in that it will be powered by corporations, communities as well as individual citizens, showcasing the simplicity of tree planting – in one backyard or at scale. As part of this call to action, the Arbor Day Foundation is also inspiring 5 million tree planters to join in this initiative through existing partnerships and community programs.

For more information about Redwood and its partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation, please email Marketing@byRedwood.com or visit byRedwood.com. To learn more about the Arbor Day Foundation’s Time for Trees initiative or how to get involved, please visit TimeforTrees.org.



About Redwood Living, Inc.

Redwood Living, Inc. (Redwood) is an innovative development and property management company with neighborhoods in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Iowa, North Carolina and South Carolina. The company believes that the growth of the rental population demands the response that Redwood provides. The success of this approach continues to be validated in new markets. Redwood is a company that believes in its mission, product and amazing people. It creates a simplified, relaxed lifestyle for residents, and offers a rewarding atmosphere for its employees. For more information, visit www.byredwood.com.

About Arbor Day Foundation

Founded in 1972, the Arbor Day Foundation has grown to become the largest nonprofit membership organization dedicated to planting trees, with more than one million members, supporters, and valued partners. During the last 45 years, more than 300 million Arbor Day Foundation trees have been planted in neighborhoods, communities, cities and forests throughout the world. Our vision is to help others understand and use trees as a solution to many of the global issues we face today, including air quality, water quality, climate change, deforestation, poverty and hunger.

As one of the world's largest operating conservation foundations, the Arbor Day Foundation, through its members, partners and programs, educates and engages stakeholders and communities across the globe to involve themselves in its mission of planting, nurturing and celebrating trees. More information is available at arborday.org.

