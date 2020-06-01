Log in
Redwood Living, Inc. announces first neighborhood in Mansfield, Ohio

06/01/2020 | 05:42pm EDT

Independence, Ohio, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independence-based developer and owner of single-family apartment homes, Redwood Living Inc. (Redwood), has broken ground on its first brand new neighborhood in Mansfield, Ohio. Upon completion, the neighborhood will house 84 units ranging in size from 1,294 to 1,620 square feet.

Unlike traditional apartment complexes, Redwood’s signature design feels more like a single-family home thanks to the single-story floor plans, attached garages and private entrances with dedicated street addresses. Each floor plan in Redwood Mansfield will include two bedrooms and two bathrooms along with a two-car attached garage complete with ample storage. Additional amenities include:

  • Spacious, eat-in kitchens with large pantries and extra storage space
  • Open floor plans
  • Walk-in closets
  • Washer and dryer hookups
  • Full size appliances
  • Vaulted ceilings
  • Upgraded finishes and features
  • Pet friendly accommodations
  • Green-centric neighborhood settings

“We’re excited to bring this new living option to the Mansfield community,” said David Conwill, CEO of Redwood.

“We believe our new neighborhood will attract a wide range of residents looking for all the comforts of home plus the conveniences of a maintenance-free lifestyle. Spacious open floor plans provide plenty of space to live, work and play while private entrances and attached garages eliminate the stress of common hallways and elevators in this new age of social distancing.”

The 25.89-acre Redwood Mansfield site is located off of Executive Drive in the cul-de-sac just north of Straub Road. Redwood is now pre-leasing units in the new neighborhood and residents will begin moving in late this summer. 

“We’re looking forward to introducing Mansfield residents to this new style of living and we are confident it will be very well-received,” Conwill said.

Redwood owns and manages more than 10,000 units in nearly 100 neighborhoods throughout Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Iowa, North Carolina and South Carolina.
 

####

 

 

 

About Redwood Living, Inc.

Redwood Living, Inc. (Redwood) is an innovative development and property management company with neighborhoods in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Iowa, North Carolina and South Carolina. The company believes that the growth of the rental population demands the response that Redwood provides. The success of this approach continues to be validated in new markets. Redwood is a company that believes in its mission, product and amazing people. It creates a simplified, relaxed lifestyle for residents, and offers a rewarding atmosphere for its employees. For more information, visit www.byredwood.com.       

 

Attachment 

Marketing
Redwood Living
Marketing@byRedwood.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
