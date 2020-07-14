Log in
Redwood Living, Inc. announces new neighborhood in Holt, Mich.

07/14/2020 | 02:56pm EDT

Independence, Ohio, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independence-based developer and owner of single-story apartment homes, Redwood Living, Inc. (Redwood), is under construction with phase one of its first brand new neighborhood in Holt, Michigan. Upon completion of both phases, the neighborhood will house 199 apartment homes ranging in size from 1,294 to 1,620 square feet.

Unlike traditional apartment complexes, Redwood’s signature design feels more like a single-family home thanks to the single-story floor plans, attached garages and private entrances with dedicated street addresses. Each floor plan in Redwood Holt will include two bedrooms and two bathrooms along with a two-car attached garage complete with ample storage. Additional amenities include:

  • Spacious, eat-in kitchens with large pantries and extra storage space
  • Open floor plans
  • Large closets
  • Washer and dryer hookups
  • Full size appliances
  • Vaulted ceilings
  • Upgraded finishes and features
  • Pet friendly accommodations
  • Green-centric neighborhood settings

“We’re excited to bring this new living option to the Holt community,” said David Conwill, CEO of Redwood.

“We believe our new neighborhood will attract a wide range of residents looking for all the comforts of home plus the conveniences of a maintenance-free lifestyle. Spacious open floor plans provide plenty of space to live, work and play while private entrances and attached garages eliminate the stress of common hallways and elevators in this new age of social distancing.”

The Redwood Holt site is located at the corner of Holbrook Drive and Cedar Street, south of Holt Road. Redwood is now pre-leasing apartment homes in the new neighborhood and residents will begin moving in late this summer. 

Redwood owns and manages more than 10,000 apartment homes in nearly 100 neighborhoods throughout Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Iowa, North Carolina and South Carolina.

 

####

 

About Redwood Living, Inc.

Redwood Living, Inc. (Redwood) is an innovative development and property management company with neighborhoods in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Iowa, North Carolina and South Carolina. The company believes that the growth of the rental population demands the response that Redwood provides. The success of this approach continues to be validated in new markets. Redwood is a company that believes in its mission, product and amazing people. It creates a simplified, relaxed lifestyle for residents, and offers a rewarding atmosphere for its employees. For more information, visit www.byredwood.com.       

 

Marketing
Redwood Living
Marketing@byRedwood.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
