Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Reebonz : SC 13G

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/05/2019 | 07:30am EST

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

SCHEDULE 13G

Under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

(Amendment No. )*

Reebonz Holding Limited

(Name of Issuer)

Ordinary Shares, $0.0001 par value per share

(Title of Class of Securities)

G7457R106

(CUSIP Number)

December 31, 2018

(Date of Event Which Requires Filing of this Statement)

Check the appropriate box to designate the rule pursuant to which this Schedule is filed:

  • Rule 13d-1(b)

  • Rule 13d-1(c)

  • Rule 13d-1(d)

  • * The remainder of this cover page shall be filled out for a reporting person's initial filing on this form with respect to the subject class of securities, and for any subsequent amendment containing information which would alter the disclosures provided in a prior cover page.

The information required in the remainder of this cover page shall not be deemed to be "filed" for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended ("Act") or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section of the Act but shall be subject to all other provisions of the Act (however, see the Notes).

CUSIP No. G7457R106

1.

Names of Reporting Persons

I.R.S. Identification No. of Above Persons (Entities Only)

Mediacorp Pte Ltd

2.

Check the Appropriate Box if a Member of a Group (See Instructions)

(a) (b)

3.

SEC Use Only

4.

Citizenship or Place of Organization

Singapore

Number of

Shares Beneficially Owned by

Each Reporting

Person

With

5.

Sole Voting Power 1,508,111

6.

Shared Voting Power* 0

7.

Sole Dispositive Power 1,508,111

8.

Shared Dispositive Power* 0

9.

Aggregate Amount Beneficially Owned by Each Reporting Person* 1,508,111

10.

Check if the Aggregate Amount in Row (9) Excludes Certain Shares (See Instructions)

11.

Percent of Class Represented by Amount in Row (9)*

7.0%

12.

Type of Reporting Person (See Instructions)

CO

* See Item 4 below.

2

  • (a) Name of Issuer

    Reebonz Holding Limited

  • (b) Address of Issuer's Principal Executive Offices c/o Reebonz Limited

    5 Tampines North Drive 5 #07-00

    Singapore 528548

    Item 2.

  • (a) Name of Person(s) Filing Mediacorp Pte Ltd. ("Mediacorp")

  • (b) Address of Principal Business Office or, if none, Residence 1 Stars Avenue, Mediacorp Campus

    Singapore 138507

  • (c) Citizenship Singapore

  • (d) Title of Class of Securities

    Ordinary Shares, $0.0001 par value per share

  • (e) CUSIP Number

    G7457R106

Item 3.

If this statement is filed pursuant to §§240.13d-1(b) or 240.13d-2(b) or (c), check whether the person filing is a:

Not applicable

Item 4. Ownership

Provide the following information regarding the aggregate number and percentage of the class of securities of the issuer identified in Item 1.

(a), (b), and (c)

Number of

Number of

Shares

Shares

Aggregate

With Sole

With Shared

Number

Percentage of

Voting and

Voting and

of Shares

Class

Dispositive

Dispositive

Beneficially

Beneficially

Reporting Person

Power

Power

Owned

Owned

Mediacorp Pte Ltd

1,508,111

0

1,508,111

7.0%*

*Based upon information contained in the Form 20-F filed by the Issuer with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 26, 2018, reflecting 21,493,758 ordinary shares, par value $0.001 per share, of the Issuer ("Ordinary Shares") outstanding as of December 26, 2018.

3

Ownership of Five Percent or Less of a Class

If this statement is being filed to report the fact that as of the date hereof the reporting person has ceased to be the beneficial owner of more than five percent of the class of securities, check the following .

Item 6.

Ownership of More than Five Percent on Behalf of Another Person

Not applicable.

Item 7.

Identification and Classification of the Subsidiary Which Acquired the Security Being Reported on By the Parent Holding Company or Control Person

Not applicable.

Item 8.

Identification and Classification of Members of the Group

Not applicable.

Item 9.

Notice of Dissolution of Group

Not applicable.

Item 10.

Certification

Not applicable.

4

Signature

After reasonable inquiry and to the best of my knowledge and belief, I certify that the information set forth in this statement is true, complete and correct.

Dated: March 5, 2019

MEDIACORP PTE LTD

By: /s/ Ang Hee Tiang

Name: Ang Hee Tiang

Title: CFO

5

Disclaimer

Reebonz Holding Ltd. published this content on 05 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2019 12:29:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:57aUNISYS : Announces Availability of Unisys Stealth® 4.0 Security Software, the First Product with Dynamic Isolation™ Capabilities to Quickly Isolate Users and Devices at the First Sign of Trouble
PR
07:56aPAPA JOHN 'L : founder John Schnatter to leave board in settlement deal
RE
07:56aDAVIDE CAMPARI MILANO : Campari reports slowdown in fourth-quarter sales growth, shares fall
RE
07:56aPNC FINANCIAL SERVICES : Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call Details
PR
07:56aCDK GLOBAL : truPayments, LLC Joins CDK Global Partner Program
BU
07:56aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW Says UK Mini Production at Risk in No-Deal Brexit -Sky News
DJ
07:55aTRAVELPORT WORLDWIDE : launches global campaign to encourage more support for airline passengers with intellectual disabilities
PU
07:55aUNISYS : Launches Stealth(identity)™ Biometric Identity Management Software for Establishing Trusted Human Identities
PR
07:54aPAPA JOHN 'L : founder John Schnatter to leave board in settlement deal
RE
07:54aPSX stays bullish to close at 39749 points
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BARRICK GOLD CORP : BARRICK GOLD : says open to Nevada joint venture talks with Newmont
2SILTRONIC : SILTRONIC AG: Siltronic successfully closes the financial year 2018 and plans to pay a dividend of..
3VODAFONE GROUP : VODAFONE : to Issue Convertible Debt to Raise EUR4.0 Billion
4ASHTEAD GROUP : ASHTEAD : Q3 Results
5ABN AMRO GROUP : ABN AMRO : Dutch banks ABN Amro, ING fall after money laundering report

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.